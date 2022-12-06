Entertainment Movies 2022 People's Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live) By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 09:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty It's time for the people to choose! On Tuesday night, the 2022 People's Choice Awards aired on NBC and E! with host Kenan Thompson. Fans voted online across 40 categories dedicated to movies, TV, music and pop culture highlights of the past year. Read on for the complete list of winners. (Check back for updates throughout the show.) MOVIES THE MOVIE OF 2022 Bullet TrainDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessElvisJurassic World DominionNopeThe BatmanThor: Love and ThunderTop Gun: Maverick THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022 Fire IslandHustleHocus Pocus 2Marry MeSenior YearThe Adam ProjectThe Lost CityTicket To Paradise THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022 Black AdamBullet TrainDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessJurassic World DominionThe BatmanThe Woman KingThor: Love and ThunderTop Gun: Maverick THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022 NopeDeath on the NileDon't Worry Darling - WINNERElvisHalloween EndsLuckiest Girl AliveScreamWhere the Crawdads Sing THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022 Brad Pitt, Bullet TrainChris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and ThunderChris Pratt, Jurassic World DominionDaniel Kaluuya, NopeDwayne Johnson, Black AdamMiles Teller, Top Gun: MaverickRyan Reynolds, The Adam ProjectTom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022 Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessGal Gadot, Death on the NileJennifer Garner, The Adam ProjectJennifer Lopez, Marry MeJoey King, Bullet TrainKeke Palmer, NopeQueen Latifah, HustleViola Davis, The Woman King THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022 Austin Butler, ElvisDaniel Kaluuya, NopeFlorence Pugh, Don't Worry DarlingGal Gadot, Death on the NileHarry Styles, Don't Worry DarlingJamie Lee Curtis, Halloween EndsKeke Palmer, NopeMila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022 Adam Sandler, Hustle - WINNERChanning Tatum, The Lost CityJennifer Garner, The Adam ProjectJennifer Lopez, Marry MeJulia Roberts, Ticket To ParadiseQueen Latifah, HustleRyan Reynolds, The Adam Project - WINNERSandra Bullock, The Lost City THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022 Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and ThunderChris Pratt, Jurassic World DominionDwayne Johnson, Black AdamElizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessJoey King, Bullet TrainTom Cruise, Top Gun: MaverickViola Davis, The Woman KingZöe Kravitz, The Batman TELEVISION THE SHOW OF 2022 Abbott ElementaryBetter Call SaulGrey's AnatomyHouse of the DragonObi-Wan KenobiSaturday Night LiveStranger ThingsThis Is Us THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022 Better Call SaulCobra KaiEuphoriaGrey's AnatomyLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitOzarkThe Walking DeadThis Is Us THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022 Abbott ElementaryBlack-ishOnly Murders in the BuildingNever Have I EverSaturday Night LiveThe Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the WindowYoung RockYoung Sheldon THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysBelow Deck Sailing YachtJersey Shore: Family VacationLove & Hip Hop: AtlantaThe KardashiansThe Real Housewives of AtlantaThe Real Housewives of Beverly HillsSelling Sunset THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022 America's Got TalentAmerican IdolDancing with the StarsRuPaul's Drag RaceThe BacheloretteThe Masked SingerLizzo's Watch Out for the Big GrrrlsThe Voice THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022 Dwayne Johnson, Young RockEwan McGregor, Obi-Wan KenobiIce-T, Law & Order: Special Victims UnitJason Bateman, OzarkNoah Schnapp, Stranger ThingsNorman Reedus, The Walking DeadOscar Isaac, Moon KnightSterling K. Brown, This Is Us THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022 Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger ThingsEllen Pompeo, Grey's AnatomyKristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in theWindowMaitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I EverMandy Moore, This Is UsMariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims UnitQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementarySelena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022 Ellen Pompeo, Grey's AnatomyJason Bateman, OzarkMandy Moore, This Is UsMariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims UnitNorman Reedus, The Walking DeadSterling K. Brown, This Is UsSydney Sweeney, EuphoriaZendaya, Euphoria THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022 Bowen Yang, Saturday Night LiveDwayne Johnson, Young RockKenan Thompson, Saturday Night LiveKristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in theWindowMaitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I EverQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementarySelena Gomez, Only Murders in the BuildingTracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022 The Ellen DeGeneres ShowGood Morning AmericaLive With Kelly and RyanThe Drew Barrymore ShowThe Jennifer Hudson ShowThe Kelly Clarkson ShowThe ViewToday With Hoda and Jenna THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022 Jimmy Kimmel Live!Last Week Tonight With John OliverLate Night With Seth MeyersThe Daily Show With Trevor NoahThe Late Late Show With James CordenThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonWatch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022 Charli D'Amelio, Dancing With the StarsChris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul's Drag RaceGabby Windey, The BacheloretteMayyas, America's Got TalentNoah Thompson, American IdolSelma Blair, Dancing With the Stars WINNERTeyana Taylor, The Masked SingerWillow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul's Drag Race THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022 Chrishell Stause, Selling SunsetGarcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsKandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of AtlantaKenya Moore, The Real Housewives of AtlantaKhloé Kardashian, The KardashiansKim Kardashian, The KardashiansKyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsMike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022 BridgertonBel-AirDahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryInventing AnnaSeveranceThe BearThe BoysThe Thing About Pam THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022 House of The DragonLa BreaMoon KnightObi-Wan KenobiShe-Hulk: Attorney at LawStranger ThingsThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerThe Umbrella Academy MUSIC THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022 Bad BunnyCharlie PuthDrakeHarry StylesJack HarlowKendrick LamarLuke CombsThe Weeknd THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022 BeyoncéCamila CabelloDoja CatLady GagaLizzoMegan Thee StallionNicki MinajTaylor Swift THE GROUP OF 2022 BTS5 Seconds of SummerBLACKPINKColdplayImagine DragonsMåneskinOneRepublicPanic! At The Disco THE SONG OF 2022 "About Damn Time," Lizzo"As It Was," Harry Styles"Break My Soul," Beyoncé"First Class," Jack Harlow"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj"Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems THE ALBUM OF 2022 Dawn FM, The WeekndGrowin' Up, Luke CombsHarry's House, Harry StylesMidnights, Taylor SwiftMr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick LamarRenaissance, BeyoncéSpecial, LizzoUn Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022 Carrie Underwood - WINNERKane BrownKelsea BalleriniLuke CombsMaren MorrisMiranda LambertMorgan WallenThomas Rhett THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022 AnittaBad BunnyBecky GShakiraKarol GRauw AlejandroRosalíaSebastián Yatra THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022 ChlöeDove CameronGAYLELattoLauren Spencer-SmithMuni LongSaucy SantanaSteve Lacy THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022 "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift"As It Was," Harry Styles"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth"Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez"Oh My God," Adele"Pink Venom," BLACKPINK"PROVENZA," KAROL G"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022 "Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran"Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby"Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat"Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage"Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro"Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022 BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGEBad Bunny: World's Hottest TourBillie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World TourDua Lipa Future Nostalgia TourEd Sheeran TourHarry Styles Love On TourLADY GAGA: The Chromatica BallLuke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour POP CULTURE THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022 Bad BunnyCharlie PuthDoja CatLil Nas XLizzoReese WitherspoonSelena GomezSnoop Dogg THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022 Addison RaeBella PoarchBrent RiveraCharli D'AmelioJay ShettyKhaby LameMikayla Jane NogueiraMrBeastNoah Beck THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022Amy Schumer: Whore TourChris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022David Spade: Nothing Personal Jo Koy: Live from the LA ForumKevin Hart: Reality CheckSteve Martin & Martin Short You Won't Believe What They Look Like TodayWanda Sykes - Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ CelebrationWhitney Cummings – Jokes THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022 Chloe KimLeBron JamesMegan RapinoeNathan ChenRafael NadalRussell WilsonSerena WilliamsSteph Curry THE POP PODCAST OF 2022 Anything Goes with Emma ChamberlainArchetypesArmchair Expert with Dax ShepardCall Her DaddyConan O'Brien Needs A FriendNot Skinny But Not FatSmartLessWhy Won't You Date Me? 