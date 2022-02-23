Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and more categories will be announced before the broadcast then be edited into what viewers see at home

2022 Oscars to Award 8 Categories Before Live Show for a 'Tighter and More Electric' Ceremony

The Oscars will have a new format this year.

On Tuesday, president of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences, David Rubin, issued a letter to Academy members revealing that eight categories will be presented in the hour before the live broadcast begins. Their wins will be edited into the live broadcast for viewers at home to watch in an efficient way, PEOPLE confirmed.

The categories are Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Animated Short Film, Best Live-Action Short Film, and Best Sound.

"Both our challenge and our goal is to create an exciting, streamlined Oscars show without sacrificing the long-held fundamentals of our organization," wrote Rubin. "We appreciate your understanding and will be grateful for your unwavering support."

Rubin emphasized that no categories are cut altogether and that the winners will be identified when their moments air during the main broadcast. The decision was made to "provide more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages and movie tributes."

"For the audience at home, the show's flow does not change, though it will become tighter and more electric with this new cadence, and the live broadcast should end — yes, with the Best Picture category — at the three-hour mark," Rubin added.

This year, the 94th Academy Awards will have three hosts: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Jimmy Kimmel was the last celeb to host the Oscars, having emceed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

The Power of the Dog leads as the movie with the most nominations, followed by Dune. A new fan-voted category has viewers on Twitter choosing the #OscarsFanFavorite movie of the year and favorite scene of the year. The winners of both categories will be revealed during the broadcast.