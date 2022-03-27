The Cutest Couples to Hit the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet
Cute couple alert! See which celebrity significant others hit the 94th Academy Awards red carpet together ahead of Hollywood's biggest night
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
The sweet couple brought so much joy and romance to the carpet as they posed side by side at Hollywood and Highland in L.A., where the ceremony is taking place this year.
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin
The Dune actor wanted all eyes on wife Kathryn while they smiled for the cameras. The Brolins were in great spirits, as Dune is up for the biggest prize of the night: Best Picture.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn
The country music icon brought boyfriend and actor, Rex Linn, to support her as she performs tonight. McEntire will be singing "Somehow You Do" from the drama Four Good Days during the show.
McEntire joins Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas and Sebastián Yatra, who have been tapped to perform four of the five original songs nominated for Oscars this year.
Rosie Perez and Eric Haze
Perez, who will be presenting tonight, leaned on her husband, musician Eric Haze, as they wowed on the carpet in their stunning ensembles.
Wanda and Alex Sykes
Alex Sykes glittered on the carpet alongside wife Wanda, who is sharing hosting duties with Regina Hall and Amy Schumer tonight.
After news of the trio's hosting gig was confirmed in February, Schumer wrote on Instagram that she was "honored to be performing with these legends" and proudly said, "Mama I made it!"
Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco
The new parents coordinated their looks for the big night. Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco, who welcomed daughter Nakano Oceana in February 2021, were seen snuggled up and sharing laughs on the carpet.
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo
The actress, who graced the carpet in a showstopping Gucci gown, arrived arm-in-arm with her husband Gian. Chastain is up alongside Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Kodi Smit-McPhee and Rebecca Phillipou
The Australian star of The Power of the Dog — who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the Netflix drama — brought his longtime girlfriend Rebecca Phillipou as his date.
Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss
Encanto's Beatriz, who will be presenting tonight, brought hubby Brad Hoss. The two tied the knot back in 2018 and had a Los Angeles-themed wedding!
Ciarán Hinds and Hélène Patarot
The Belfast actor and wife, actress and designer Hélène Patarot, strolled the carpet looking incredibly chic and cool while walking hand-in-hand.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Schumer and husband Chris Fischer shared a kiss ahead of the actress and comedian's hosting gig.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Theater director Sophie Hunter stood proudly by husband Cumberbatch, as he's nominated for Best Actor for his role in The Power of the Dog.
David and Jessica Oyelowo
David Oyelowo and wife Jessica brought the drama to the carpet with their fashion-forward ensembles that feature bold colors and wild prints.
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
The couple of the night are up for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress for their Best Picture nominated film, The Power of the Dog.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Keeping up with Kravis! The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, wore all black and showed plenty of PDA.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
The King Richard star, who is up for Best Actor, and wife Jada Pinkett truly brought the glamour in a fine tux and gorgeous green gown.
Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
The comedian and actress accompanied partner Paul Thomas Anderson, who is nominated for Best Director and Best Picture for Licorice Pizza.
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer
The Spencer star, who is up for Best Actress, held hands with fiancée Dylan Meyer. Stewart opted for Chanel shorts, while the couple matched in black blazers.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
The country singer joined his wife, who is nominated for Best Actress for Being the Ricardos, on the red carpet — hours after performing in Las Vegas the night before.
"I'm just so happy to be here. I'm so happy to be here with my husband who was playing Vegas last night and flew in and landed at 1:00 a.m.," the actress said on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet. "Whatever it takes."
Denzel & Pauletta Washington
The longtime loves walked the carpet hand-in-hand before holding court in the front row of the show for the evening.