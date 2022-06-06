2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners List
Fans have voted!
On Sunday, winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were unveiled in a live show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar, with the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED show taking place directly after.
The nominations — which include 26 gender-neutral categories — highlighted Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has the most nods with seven total, HBO's Euphoria season 2, which has six nods, and Robert Pattinson's The Batman, which has four.
New categories were added this year (best song, best reality return, best music documentary, best reality romance, best reality star), and the classic category best kiss returns. Those nominees include: Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz from The Batman, Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris, stuntman Poopies and a snake from Jackass Forever, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike in Euphoria, and Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man.
Fans voted online for their picks last month. See below for winners in each category.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED VIDEO: All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 MTV VMAs
Complete List of 2022 Scripted Nominees:
BEST MOVIE
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
The Adam Project
The Batman
BEST SHOW
Euphoria (WINNER)
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)
BEST HERO
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)
BEST FIGHT
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
Euphoria (WINNER)
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up
"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (WINNER)
The Beatles: Get Back