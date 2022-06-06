2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners List

Vanessa Hudgens was host for this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Sophia Di Martino accepts the Best Fight award for ‘Loki’ onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Sophia Di Martino accepts the Best Fight award for ‘Loki’ onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Fans have voted!

On Sunday, winners of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were unveiled in a live show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar, with the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED show taking place directly after.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The nominations — which include 26 gender-neutral categories — highlighted Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has the most nods with seven total, HBO's Euphoria season 2, which has six nods, and Robert Pattinson's The Batman, which has four.

New categories were added this year (best song, best reality return, best music documentary, best reality romance, best reality star), and the classic category best kiss returns. Those nominees include: Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz from The Batman, Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount from Emily in Paris, stuntman Poopies and a snake from Jackass Forever, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike in Euphoria, and Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man.

Fans voted online for their picks last month. See below for winners in each category.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 MTV VMAs

Complete List of 2022 Scripted Nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria (WINNER)

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER)

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER)

US actress Jenna Ortega accepts the Most Frightened Performance award for Scream onstage during the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, June 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/getty

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria (WINNER)

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up

"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me (WINNER)

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY