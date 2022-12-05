All the A-Listers at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors

Washington, D.C., had a Hollywood moment on Sunday night as celebs turned out to celebrate the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees

By
and Alexandra Rockey Fleming
Published on December 5, 2022 02:59 PM
01 of 29

George Clooney & Amal Clooney

amal clooney, george clooney
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

At the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, this year's honorees showed up in style — and then some. Honoree George Clooney proudly wore his sash alongside wife Amal Clooney.

02 of 29

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight attends a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Honoree Gladys Knight was a bright spot in her red ensemble. "Music is that kind of thing that can really bring glue to all of us," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet of her career

03 of 29

U2

Adam Clayton, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr, and The Edge from U2 arrive for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The men of U2 —Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. — became just the fifth musical group honored by the Kennedy Center, according to presenter LL Cool J.

04 of 29

Tania León

Honoree Tania León attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Cuban American composer Tania León was another of the night's honorees, celebrated for her groundbreaking musical work. "When I got the call from the Kennedy Center, I was ready to say, 'Are you sure it's me?' " the Pulitzer Prize winner recently told NPR. "I have never put my name into any competition, so they have been real surprises to me."

05 of 29

Vince Gill & Amy Grant

Amy Grant (R) and Vince Gill attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Rounding out this year's winners was singer Amy Grant, who had longtime husband Vince Gill by her side. "She is a generous hearted person," singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb said of her friend on the red carpet. "That's just the way that she lives her life, seeing people and helping people feel seen and that their story matters, too."

06 of 29

President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The night's host and hostess, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, made an all-dressed-up entrance.

07 of 29

Vice President Kamala Harris & Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees in the East Room of the White House
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff also made it a glam night out.

08 of 29

Julia Roberts

julia roberts
Julia Roberts. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts, one of the night's presenters, wore a custom Moschino gown featuring pictures of her pal, honoree George Clooney.

09 of 29

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose helped honor Gladys Knight; on the red carpet, she told PEOPLE the singer's voice "changed my world."

10 of 29

Catherine Shepherd & Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile (R) and Catherine Shepherd attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile, with wife Catherine Shepherd, helped celebrate honoree Amy Grant. "The way Amy Grant has really come out and publicly supported LGBTQ people, it's been really healing and life-affirming," Carlile told PEOPLE. "It's the least I can do to be here tonight and honor her for taking some heat."

11 of 29

Ellie Holcomb

Ellie Holcomb attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb was also in D.C. for honoree Amy Grant, telling PEOPLE she knew her from the time she was a little girl thanks to her father Brown Bannister's producing partnership with Grant.

12 of 29

CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Singer CeCe Winans donned a patchwork gown for her walk down the red carpet.

13 of 29

Ali Hewson & Bono

Bono (R) and Ali Hewson attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Bono planted one on his wife of 40 years, Ali Hewson.

14 of 29

Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks attends a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Snapped in the crowd, Trisha Yearwood was at the ceremony to honor Gladys Knight, while Garth Brooks introduced George Clooney. "George Clooney is art," the country star said. "And art not only connects us. It binds us."

15 of 29

Herbie Hancock

Herbie Hancock arrives for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Musical legend Herbie Hancock, a past honoree, helped introduce George Clooney.

16 of 29

Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter

Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Don Cheadle, also at the ceremony to talk about George Clooney, walked the red carpet with wife Bridgid Coulter.

17 of 29

Eddie Vedder & Jill Vedder

Eddie Vedder and Jill Vedder attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder, with wife Jill Vedder, performed U2's "Elevation" and "One Love" toward the end of the ceremony.

18 of 29

Hozier

Hozier arrives for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Irish musician Hozier closed the night with a rendition of "Walk On" that featured attendees like Brandi Carlile, Jamala and Sheryl Crow.

19 of 29

Joe Kennedy III & Lauren Anne Birchfield

Joe Kennedy III and Lauren Anne Birchfield attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Representing the Kennedy family at the event, Joe Kennedy III (son of Joseph Kennedy II and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy) and wife Lauren Anne Birchfield.

20 of 29

Katie Couric

Katie Couric attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Katie Couric — who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer — popped in her pink dress and sparkly bag.

21 of 29

LL Cool J

LL Cool J attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

A past honoree, LL Cool J helped introduce U2.

22 of 29

Matt Damon & Luciana Damon

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Matt Damon, with wife Luciana Damon by his side, was another of the A-listers tasked with touting George Clooney.

23 of 29

Big Bird & Major Garrett

Major Garrett and Big Bird attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sesame Street's Big Bird — himself a past Kennedy Center honoree! — walked the red carpet with journalist Major Garrett.

24 of 29

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Country star Mickey Guyton turned heads in her red gown.

25 of 29

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

Sasha Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Inside the ceremony, Sacha Baron Cohen — with wife Isla Fisher — slipped back into his Borat character and took a moment to address recent anti-Semitic remarks and sentiments by a number of public figures.

26 of 29

Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle arrives for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Patti LaBelle also celebrated Gladys Knight, saying of her friend, "I am so happy for you. Because you are doing the thing that I want to do. God knows you're phenomenal. I am honored to honor you."

27 of 29

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow attends the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sheryl Crow helped close the night with U2's "Walk On."

28 of 29

Nancy Pelosi & Paul Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was joined by her husband Paul Pelosi, seen in public for the first time since he was attacked at the couple's San Francisco home earlier in the fall.

29 of 29

Danny Moder & Julia Roberts

US actress Julia Roberts (2nd L), her husband Danny Moder and US actor Matt Damon applaud during a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2022.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

In the crowd, Julia Roberts sat between husband Danny Moder and Matt Damon.

