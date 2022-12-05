All the A-Listers at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors

01 of 29 George Clooney & Amal Clooney Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock At the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, this year's honorees showed up in style — and then some. Honoree George Clooney proudly wore his sash alongside wife Amal Clooney.

02 of 29 Gladys Knight SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Honoree Gladys Knight was a bright spot in her red ensemble. "Music is that kind of thing that can really bring glue to all of us," she told PEOPLE on the red carpet of her career

03 of 29 U2 STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images The men of U2 —Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. — became just the fifth musical group honored by the Kennedy Center, according to presenter LL Cool J.

04 of 29 Tania León Paul Morigi/Getty Images Cuban American composer Tania León was another of the night's honorees, celebrated for her groundbreaking musical work. "When I got the call from the Kennedy Center, I was ready to say, 'Are you sure it's me?' " the Pulitzer Prize winner recently told NPR. "I have never put my name into any competition, so they have been real surprises to me."

05 of 29 Vince Gill & Amy Grant Paul Morigi/Getty Images Rounding out this year's winners was singer Amy Grant, who had longtime husband Vince Gill by her side. "She is a generous hearted person," singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb said of her friend on the red carpet. "That's just the way that she lives her life, seeing people and helping people feel seen and that their story matters, too."

06 of 29 President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images The night's host and hostess, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, made an all-dressed-up entrance.

07 of 29 Vice President Kamala Harris & Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff also made it a glam night out.

08 of 29 Julia Roberts Julia Roberts. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Julia Roberts, one of the night's presenters, wore a custom Moschino gown featuring pictures of her pal, honoree George Clooney.

09 of 29 Ariana DeBose Paul Morigi/Getty Images Ariana DeBose helped honor Gladys Knight; on the red carpet, she told PEOPLE the singer's voice "changed my world."

10 of 29 Catherine Shepherd & Brandi Carlile Paul Morigi/Getty Images Brandi Carlile, with wife Catherine Shepherd, helped celebrate honoree Amy Grant. "The way Amy Grant has really come out and publicly supported LGBTQ people, it's been really healing and life-affirming," Carlile told PEOPLE. "It's the least I can do to be here tonight and honor her for taking some heat."

11 of 29 Ellie Holcomb Paul Morigi/Getty Images Singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb was also in D.C. for honoree Amy Grant, telling PEOPLE she knew her from the time she was a little girl thanks to her father Brown Bannister's producing partnership with Grant.

12 of 29 CeCe Winans Paul Morigi/Getty Images Singer CeCe Winans donned a patchwork gown for her walk down the red carpet.

13 of 29 Ali Hewson & Bono Paul Morigi/Getty Images On the red carpet, Bono planted one on his wife of 40 years, Ali Hewson.

14 of 29 Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Snapped in the crowd, Trisha Yearwood was at the ceremony to honor Gladys Knight, while Garth Brooks introduced George Clooney. "George Clooney is art," the country star said. "And art not only connects us. It binds us."

15 of 29 Herbie Hancock STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Musical legend Herbie Hancock, a past honoree, helped introduce George Clooney.

16 of 29 Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter Paul Morigi/Getty Images Don Cheadle, also at the ceremony to talk about George Clooney, walked the red carpet with wife Bridgid Coulter.

17 of 29 Eddie Vedder & Jill Vedder Paul Morigi/Getty Images Eddie Vedder, with wife Jill Vedder, performed U2's "Elevation" and "One Love" toward the end of the ceremony.

18 of 29 Hozier STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Irish musician Hozier closed the night with a rendition of "Walk On" that featured attendees like Brandi Carlile, Jamala and Sheryl Crow.

19 of 29 Joe Kennedy III & Lauren Anne Birchfield Paul Morigi/Getty Images Representing the Kennedy family at the event, Joe Kennedy III (son of Joseph Kennedy II and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy) and wife Lauren Anne Birchfield.

20 of 29 Katie Couric Paul Morigi/Getty Images Katie Couric — who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer — popped in her pink dress and sparkly bag.

21 of 29 LL Cool J Paul Morigi/Getty Images A past honoree, LL Cool J helped introduce U2.

22 of 29 Matt Damon & Luciana Damon Paul Morigi/Getty Images Matt Damon, with wife Luciana Damon by his side, was another of the A-listers tasked with touting George Clooney.

23 of 29 Big Bird & Major Garrett Paul Morigi/Getty Images Sesame Street's Big Bird — himself a past Kennedy Center honoree! — walked the red carpet with journalist Major Garrett.

24 of 29 Mickey Guyton Paul Morigi/Getty Images Country star Mickey Guyton turned heads in her red gown.

25 of 29 Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Paul Morigi/Getty Images Inside the ceremony, Sacha Baron Cohen — with wife Isla Fisher — slipped back into his Borat character and took a moment to address recent anti-Semitic remarks and sentiments by a number of public figures.

26 of 29 Patti LaBelle STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Patti LaBelle also celebrated Gladys Knight, saying of her friend, "I am so happy for you. Because you are doing the thing that I want to do. God knows you're phenomenal. I am honored to honor you."

27 of 29 Sheryl Crow Paul Morigi/Getty Images Sheryl Crow helped close the night with U2's "Walk On."