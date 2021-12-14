Zola Leads 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations with 7 Total — See the Complete List

Four of the five nominees for best director are women, and stars like Taylour Paige, Simon Rex and Patti Harrison scored major acting nominations

By Benjamin VanHoose December 14, 2021 03:36 PM
Credit: A24 / Everett (2) ; Bleecker Street Media / Everett

All eyes on the indies!

On Tuesday, the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees were unveiled, with Zola leading at seven total nods. Star Taylour Paige celebrated her nomination on Instagram, writing, "thank you @filmindependent this is so beautiful." The Novice is next in line with five nominations.

The 37th annual awards ceremony is set to return in-person in Santa Monica on Sunday, March 6. This is the second year that independent television and streaming is recognized as well as movies.

Read on for the complete list of nominees.

Best feature

A Chiara
C'mon C'mon
The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola

Best director

Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C'mon, C'mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best female lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best male lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best supporting female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Ruth Negga, Passing
Revika Anne Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best supporting male

Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Best first screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., Wild Indian
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block, Pig

Credit: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX

Best first feature

7 Days
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian

Best cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Edu Grau, Passing
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
Ari Wegner, Zola

Best editing

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Joi McMillon, Zola
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Robert Altman Award

Mass

Best documentary

Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
Summer of Soul

Best international film

Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
Parallel Mothers
Pebbles
Petite Maman
Prayers for the Stolen

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Truer Than Fiction Award

North by Current
Faya Dayi
Try Harder!

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo
Jockey
Shiva Baby
Sweet Thing
This Is Not a War Story

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie Shapiro

Best new non-scripted or documentary series

Black and Missing
The Choe Show
The Lady and the Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.

Best new scripted series

Blindspotting
It's a Sin
Reservation Dogs
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts

Best female performance in a scripted series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best male performance in a scripted series

Ollie Alexander, It's a Sin
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best ensemble cast in a new scripted series

Reservation Dogs

