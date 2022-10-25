Entertainment Movies Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Gabrielle Union Earn 2022 Gotham Award Nominations Brendan Fraser, Aubrey Plaza, Paul Mescal, Lena Dunham and more also received recognition at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, with winners revealed on Nov. 28 By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 01:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Gabrielle Union. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Karwai Tang/WireImage, Jason Mendez/Getty Awards season has officially begun. On Tuesday, the nominees for the 32nd annual Gotham Awards were unveiled, highlighting independent movies and television series. Cate Blanchett's drama Tár, about a famed conductor whose career takes a hit after allegations come to light, led among the movies with five nods. Additionally, Michelle Yeoh earned recognition in the lead actor category for the beloved indie Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Gabrielle Union scored a supporting nomination for the emotional drama The Inspection. Brendan Fraser, Aubrey Plaza, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Tyree Henry and more also got acting nominations. Michelle Williams and Adam Sandler will receive Performer Tribute honors at this year's ceremony, which will be held live Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The nominees are picked by committees of movie and TV critics, journalists, festival programmers and curators. The winners are chosen by separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films, according to organizers. Read on for the complete list of nominees. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). David Bornfriend/A24 Best Feature AftersunThe CathedralDos EstacionesEverything Everywhere All At OnceTár Best Documentary Feature All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedI Didn't See You ThereThe TerritoryWhat We Leave Behind Best International Feature AthenaThe Banshees of InisherinCorsageDecision to LeaveHappeningSaint Omer Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award Charlotte Wells, AftersunOwen Kline, Funny PagesElegance Bratton, The InspectionAntoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, MurinaBeth de Araújo, Soft & QuietJane Schoenbrun, We're All Going to the World's Fair Best Screenplay After Yang, KogonadaArmageddon Time, James GrayCatherine Called Birdy, Lena DunhamTár, Todd FieldWomen Talking, Sarah Polley Cate Blanchett in TÁR. Courtesy of Focus Features Outstanding Lead Performance Cate Blanchett in TárDanielle Deadwyler in TillDale Dickey in A Love SongColin Farrell in After YangBrendan Fraser in The WhalePaul Mescal in AftersunThandiwe Newton in God's CountryAubrey Plaza in Emily the CriminalTaylor Russell in Bones and AllMichelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once Outstanding Supporting Performance Jessie Buckley in Women TalkingRaúl Castillo in The InspectionHong Chau in The WhaleBrian Tyree Henry in CausewayNina Hoss in TárNoémie Merlant in TárKe Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At OnceMark Rylance in Bones and AllGabrielle Union in The InspectionBen Whishaw in Women Talking Breakthrough Performer Anna Cobb in We're All Going to the World's FairFrankie Corio in AftersunAnna Diop in NannyGracija Filipovic in MurinaKalie Reis in Catch the Fair One RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union on Challenge of Playing Homophobic Character in The Inspection as Parent of Trans Daughter Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes) Abbott ElementaryAs We See ItMoRap Sh!tSomebody Somewhere Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) PachinkoSeveranceStation ElevenThis is Going to HurtYellowjackets Outstanding Performance in a New Series Bilal Baig in Sort OfAyo Edebiri in The BearJanelle James in Abbott ElementaryMinha Kim in PachinkoMatilda Lawler in Station ElevenBritt Lower in SeveranceMelanie Lynskey in YellowjacketsZahn McClarnon in Dark WindsSue Ann Pien in As We See ItBen Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt Breakthrough Nonfiction Series The Andy Warhol DiariesThe Last Movie StarsMind over MurderThe RehearsalWe Need To Talk About Cosby