Awards season has officially begun.

On Tuesday, the nominees for the 32nd annual Gotham Awards were unveiled, highlighting independent movies and television series. Cate Blanchett's drama Tár, about a famed conductor whose career takes a hit after allegations come to light, led among the movies with five nods.

Additionally, Michelle Yeoh earned recognition in the lead actor category for the beloved indie Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Gabrielle Union scored a supporting nomination for the emotional drama The Inspection.

Brendan Fraser, Aubrey Plaza, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Tyree Henry and more also got acting nominations.

Michelle Williams and Adam Sandler will receive Performer Tribute honors at this year's ceremony, which will be held live Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The nominees are picked by committees of movie and TV critics, journalists, festival programmers and curators. The winners are chosen by separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films, according to organizers.

Read on for the complete list of nominees.

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). David Bornfriend/A24

Best Feature

Aftersun

The Cathedral

Dos Estaciones

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

I Didn't See You There

The Territory

What We Leave Behind

Best International Feature

Athena

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision to Leave

Happening

Saint Omer

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Owen Kline, Funny Pages

Elegance Bratton, The Inspection

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina

Beth de Araújo, Soft & Quiet

Jane Schoenbrun, We're All Going to the World's Fair

Best Screenplay

After Yang, Kogonada

Armageddon Time, James Gray

Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham

Tár, Todd Field

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Cate Blanchett in TÁR. Courtesy of Focus Features

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Dale Dickey in A Love Song

Colin Farrell in After Yang

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Thandiwe Newton in God's Country

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal

Taylor Russell in Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking

Raúl Castillo in The Inspection

Hong Chau in The Whale

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Nina Hoss in Tár

Noémie Merlant in Tár

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mark Rylance in Bones and All

Gabrielle Union in The Inspection

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We're All Going to the World's Fair

Frankie Corio in Aftersun

Anna Diop in Nanny

Gracija Filipovic in Murina

Kalie Reis in Catch the Fair One

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary

As We See It

Mo

Rap Sh!t

Somebody Somewhere

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko

Severance

Station Eleven

This is Going to Hurt

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in Sort Of

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary

Minha Kim in Pachinko

Matilda Lawler in Station Eleven

Britt Lower in Severance

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds

Sue Ann Pien in As We See It

Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Last Movie Stars

Mind over Murder

The Rehearsal

We Need To Talk About Cosby