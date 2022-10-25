Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Gabrielle Union Earn 2022 Gotham Award Nominations

Brendan Fraser, Aubrey Plaza, Paul Mescal, Lena Dunham and more also received recognition at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards, with winners revealed on Nov. 28

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

Published on October 25, 2022 01:28 PM
Michele Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Gabrielle Union
Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Gabrielle Union. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Karwai Tang/WireImage, Jason Mendez/Getty

Awards season has officially begun.

On Tuesday, the nominees for the 32nd annual Gotham Awards were unveiled, highlighting independent movies and television series. Cate Blanchett's drama Tár, about a famed conductor whose career takes a hit after allegations come to light, led among the movies with five nods.

Additionally, Michelle Yeoh earned recognition in the lead actor category for the beloved indie Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Gabrielle Union scored a supporting nomination for the emotional drama The Inspection.

Brendan Fraser, Aubrey Plaza, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Tyree Henry and more also got acting nominations.

Michelle Williams and Adam Sandler will receive Performer Tribute honors at this year's ceremony, which will be held live Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The nominees are picked by committees of movie and TV critics, journalists, festival programmers and curators. The winners are chosen by separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films, according to organizers.

Read on for the complete list of nominees.

Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). David Bornfriend/A24

Best Feature

Aftersun
The Cathedral
Dos Estaciones
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
I Didn't See You There
The Territory
What We Leave Behind

Best International Feature

Athena
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision to Leave
Happening
Saint Omer

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Owen Kline, Funny Pages
Elegance Bratton, The Inspection
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina
Beth de Araújo, Soft & Quiet
Jane Schoenbrun, We're All Going to the World's Fair

Best Screenplay

After Yang, Kogonada
Armageddon Time, James Gray
Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham
Tár, Todd Field
Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release.
Cate Blanchett in TÁR. Courtesy of Focus Features

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in Tár
Danielle Deadwyler in Till
Dale Dickey in A Love Song
Colin Farrell in After Yang
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Thandiwe Newton in God's Country
Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal
Taylor Russell in Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking
Raúl Castillo in The Inspection
Hong Chau in The Whale
Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
Nina Hoss in Tár
Noémie Merlant in Tár
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mark Rylance in Bones and All
Gabrielle Union in The Inspection
Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We're All Going to the World's Fair
Frankie Corio in Aftersun
Anna Diop in Nanny
Gracija Filipovic in Murina
Kalie Reis in Catch the Fair One

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary
As We See It
Mo
Rap Sh!t
Somebody Somewhere

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko
Severance
Station Eleven
This is Going to Hurt
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in Sort Of
Ayo Edebiri in The Bear
Janelle James in Abbott Elementary
Minha Kim in Pachinko
Matilda Lawler in Station Eleven
Britt Lower in Severance
Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets
Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds
Sue Ann Pien in As We See It
Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Last Movie Stars
Mind over Murder
The Rehearsal
We Need To Talk About Cosby

