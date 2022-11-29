'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Top Prize at Gotham Awards, Danielle Deadwyler Wins for 'Till'

Goonies and Indiana Jones alum Ke Huy Quan also won outstanding supporting performance for Everything Everywhere All at Once

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

Published on November 29, 2022 01:12 PM
Ke Huy Quan rollout
Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photo: Allyson Riggs

Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoyed a big night.

The film won the top prize, best feature, at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City Monday, and actor Ke Huy Quan won outstanding supporting performance as well. Everything Everywhere is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka The Daniels) and also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and James Hong.

Quan, 51, said in his speech, "This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job. Just when I think it can't get any better, it does."

Other big winners were Danielle Deadwyler for outstanding lead performance, recognized for her role as Emmett Till's mom Mamie Till-Mobley in Till. And the Cate Blanchett–led drama Tár won best screenplay for writer/director Todd Field. Additionally, The Fabelmans' Michelle Williams and Hustle's Adam Sandler received Performer Tribute honors.

The nominees are picked by committees of movie and TV critics, journalists, festival programmers and curators. The winners are then chosen by separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films, according to the Gotham Awards organizers.

Read on for a complete list of winners.

Danielle Deadwyler rollout
Danielle Deadwyler in Till. Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures

Best Feature

Aftersun
The Cathedral
Dos Estaciones
Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
Tár

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes (WINNER)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
I Didn't See You There
The Territory
What We Leave Behind

Best International Feature

Athena
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision to Leave
Happening (WINNER)
Saint Omer

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (WINNER)
Owen Kline, Funny Pages
Elegance Bratton, The Inspection
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina
Beth de Araújo, Soft & Quiet
Jane Schoenbrun, We're All Going to the World's Fair

Best Screenplay

After Yang, Kogonada
Armageddon Time, James Gray
Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham
Tár, Todd Field (WINNER)
Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in Tár
Danielle Deadwyler in Till (WINNER)
Dale Dickey in A Love Song
Colin Farrell in After Yang
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Thandiwe Newton in God's Country
Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal
Taylor Russell in Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking
Raúl Castillo in The Inspection
Hong Chau in The Whale
Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
Nina Hoss in Tár
Noémie Merlant in Tár
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)
Mark Rylance in Bones and All
Gabrielle Union in The Inspection
Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Michelle Williams speaks onstage during The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)
Michelle Williams. Mike Coppola/Getty

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We're All Going to the World's Fair
Frankie Corio in Aftersun
Anna Diop in Nanny
Gracija Filipovic in Murina (WINNER)
Kalie Reis in Catch the Fair One

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary
As We See It
Mo (WINNER)
Rap Sh!t
Somebody Somewhere

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko (WINNER)
Severance
Station Eleven
This is Going to Hurt
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in Sort Of
Ayo Edebiri in The Bear
Janelle James in Abbott Elementary
Minha Kim in Pachinko
Matilda Lawler in Station Eleven
Britt Lower in Severance
Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets
Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds
Sue Ann Pien in As We See It
Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt (WINNER)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Last Movie Stars
Mind over Murder
The Rehearsal
We Need to Talk About Cosby (WINNER)

