Entertainment Movies 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Top Prize at Gotham Awards, Danielle Deadwyler Wins for 'Till' Goonies and Indiana Jones alum Ke Huy Quan also won outstanding supporting performance for Everything Everywhere All at Once Published on November 29, 2022 01:12 PM Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photo: Allyson Riggs Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoyed a big night. The film won the top prize, best feature, at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City Monday, and actor Ke Huy Quan won outstanding supporting performance as well. Everything Everywhere is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka The Daniels) and also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and James Hong. Quan, 51, said in his speech, "This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job. Just when I think it can't get any better, it does." Other big winners were Danielle Deadwyler for outstanding lead performance, recognized for her role as Emmett Till's mom Mamie Till-Mobley in Till. And the Cate Blanchett–led drama Tár won best screenplay for writer/director Todd Field. Additionally, The Fabelmans' Michelle Williams and Hustle's Adam Sandler received Performer Tribute honors. The nominees are picked by committees of movie and TV critics, journalists, festival programmers and curators. The winners are then chosen by separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films, according to the Gotham Awards organizers. Read on for a complete list of winners. Danielle Deadwyler in Till. Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures Best Feature AftersunThe CathedralDos EstacionesEverything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)Tár Best Documentary Feature All That Breathes (WINNER)All the Beauty and the BloodshedI Didn't See You ThereThe TerritoryWhat We Leave Behind Best International Feature AthenaThe Banshees of InisherinCorsageDecision to LeaveHappening (WINNER)Saint Omer Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (WINNER)Owen Kline, Funny PagesElegance Bratton, The InspectionAntoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, MurinaBeth de Araújo, Soft & QuietJane Schoenbrun, We're All Going to the World's Fair Best Screenplay After Yang, KogonadaArmageddon Time, James GrayCatherine Called Birdy, Lena DunhamTár, Todd Field (WINNER)Women Talking, Sarah Polley Outstanding Lead Performance Cate Blanchett in TárDanielle Deadwyler in Till (WINNER)Dale Dickey in A Love SongColin Farrell in After YangBrendan Fraser in The WhalePaul Mescal in AftersunThandiwe Newton in God's CountryAubrey Plaza in Emily the CriminalTaylor Russell in Bones and AllMichelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once Outstanding Supporting Performance Jessie Buckley in Women TalkingRaúl Castillo in The InspectionHong Chau in The WhaleBrian Tyree Henry in CausewayNina Hoss in TárNoémie Merlant in TárKe Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)Mark Rylance in Bones and AllGabrielle Union in The InspectionBen Whishaw in Women Talking Why Indiana Jones and The Goonies Child Star Ke Huy Quan Quit Acting for 20 Years — Inside His Return Michelle Williams. Mike Coppola/Getty Breakthrough Performer Anna Cobb in We're All Going to the World's FairFrankie Corio in AftersunAnna Diop in NannyGracija Filipovic in Murina (WINNER)Kalie Reis in Catch the Fair One Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes) Abbott ElementaryAs We See ItMo (WINNER)Rap Sh!tSomebody Somewhere Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes) Pachinko (WINNER)SeveranceStation ElevenThis is Going to HurtYellowjackets Outstanding Performance in a New Series Bilal Baig in Sort OfAyo Edebiri in The BearJanelle James in Abbott ElementaryMinha Kim in PachinkoMatilda Lawler in Station ElevenBritt Lower in SeveranceMelanie Lynskey in YellowjacketsZahn McClarnon in Dark WindsSue Ann Pien in As We See ItBen Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt (WINNER) Breakthrough Nonfiction Series The Andy Warhol DiariesThe Last Movie StarsMind over MurderThe RehearsalWe Need to Talk About Cosby (WINNER)