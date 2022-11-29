'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Top Prize at Gotham Awards, Danielle Deadwyler Wins for 'Till'

Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoyed a big night.

The film won the top prize, best feature, at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City Monday, and actor Ke Huy Quan won outstanding supporting performance as well. Everything Everywhere is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka The Daniels) and also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and James Hong.

Quan, 51, said in his speech, "This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job. Just when I think it can't get any better, it does."

Other big winners were Danielle Deadwyler for outstanding lead performance, recognized for her role as Emmett Till's mom Mamie Till-Mobley in Till. And the Cate Blanchett–led drama Tár won best screenplay for writer/director Todd Field. Additionally, The Fabelmans' Michelle Williams and Hustle's Adam Sandler received Performer Tribute honors.

The nominees are picked by committees of movie and TV critics, journalists, festival programmers and curators. The winners are then chosen by separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films, according to the Gotham Awards organizers.

Read on for a complete list of winners.

Danielle Deadwyler in Till. Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pictures

Best Feature

Aftersun

The Cathedral

Dos Estaciones

Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)

Tár

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes (WINNER)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

I Didn't See You There

The Territory

What We Leave Behind

Best International Feature

Athena

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision to Leave

Happening (WINNER)

Saint Omer

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (WINNER)

Owen Kline, Funny Pages

Elegance Bratton, The Inspection

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina

Beth de Araújo, Soft & Quiet

Jane Schoenbrun, We're All Going to the World's Fair

Best Screenplay

After Yang, Kogonada

Armageddon Time, James Gray

Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham

Tár, Todd Field (WINNER)

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Danielle Deadwyler in Till (WINNER)

Dale Dickey in A Love Song

Colin Farrell in After Yang

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Thandiwe Newton in God's Country

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal

Taylor Russell in Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in Women Talking

Raúl Castillo in The Inspection

Hong Chau in The Whale

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Nina Hoss in Tár

Noémie Merlant in Tár

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once (WINNER)

Mark Rylance in Bones and All

Gabrielle Union in The Inspection

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

Michelle Williams. Mike Coppola/Getty

Breakthrough Performer

Anna Cobb in We're All Going to the World's Fair

Frankie Corio in Aftersun

Anna Diop in Nanny

Gracija Filipovic in Murina (WINNER)

Kalie Reis in Catch the Fair One

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Abbott Elementary

As We See It

Mo (WINNER)

Rap Sh!t

Somebody Somewhere

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Pachinko (WINNER)

Severance

Station Eleven

This is Going to Hurt

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Bilal Baig in Sort Of

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Janelle James in Abbott Elementary

Minha Kim in Pachinko

Matilda Lawler in Station Eleven

Britt Lower in Severance

Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets

Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds

Sue Ann Pien in As We See It

Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt (WINNER)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Last Movie Stars

Mind over Murder

The Rehearsal

We Need to Talk About Cosby (WINNER)