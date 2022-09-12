Kate McKinnon Says 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Epic' as She Recalls Going to College with Director Greta Gerwig

"I'm just so excited for people to see it because it's going to be epic," Kate McKinnon said of the Barbie movie, which hits theaters on July 21, 2023

By
Published on September 12, 2022 08:14 PM
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Photo: Getty

Kate McKinnon is ready for fans to step inside Barbie's world.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 38, chatted with Laverne Cox on the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she discussed her upcoming role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

When asked about shooting the film — which is due to hit theaters on July 21, 2023 — McKinnon teased on the E! Live from the Red Carpet special that the movie is "going to be incredible."

"The colors, the sets are everything, the costumes are everything, the script and story — Margot [Robbie], Ryan Gosling — are everything. America Ferrara, everything," she continued. "I'm just so excited for people to see it because it's going to be epic."

Elsewhere in the chat, Cox, 50, pointed out the McKinnon and Gerwig, 39, once went to school with one another. "Yes, we went to college together," said the Saturday Night Live alum, nominated this year for best supporting actress for her time on the NBC comedy series. "We sort of lived in a dorm together, too."

Kate Mckinnon
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Fan buzz has been building for Barbie since the first official look at Robbie, 32, in character as the iconic Mattel doll came in April during CinemaCon, when Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image.

In the photo, Robbie as Barbie wore a blue-and-white polka-dotted headband and matching striped halter top, as she smiled and leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

The first glimpse of costar Gosling, 41, as Ken came back in June, when Warner Bros. shared a snapshot of the actor online.

Gosling posed and showed off his platinum-blond hairdo and his abs under a ripped denim jacket in the image.

RELATED VIDEO: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Rollerblade in Neon at Venice Beach While Filming Barbie Movie

Alongside McKinnon, Ferrera, 38, Robbie and Gosling, Barbie will also star Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and Michael Cera.

Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "

She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll.

"And a lot of nostalgic connections," the Oscar-nominated actress said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

