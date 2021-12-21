2022 Critics Choice Awards Moving Forward with In-Person Event Despite COVID Spikes

The Critics Choice Association said the Jan. 9 show at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles will have "the strictest and safest protocols"

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will still be an in-person ceremony despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to a statement obtained by Variety on Monday, "The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere Covid Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements."

"We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress," the statement added.

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are scheduled to air live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Belfast and West Side Story lead the nominations with 11 each while Dune and The Power of the Dog followed up with 10 each. For television, Succession, Mare of Easttown and Evil emerged as leading nominees.

Some other industry events are calling off their upcoming ceremonies or significantly paring down festivities.

Palm Springs International Film Society said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Monday that its awards ceremony will not take place on Jan. 6 as expected.

"We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons and staff," the statement read. "The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff in the room."

"The screening portion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place January 7 through January 17, 2022, and will require proof of vaccination and the wearing of a mask. The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year's honorees with details to follow. Those who purchased tickets for the Film Awards will be reimbursed. We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023."

Last month, the CDC expanded its vaccine booster recommendations for Americans following the arrival of the Omicron variant in North America.

The spread of the variant "further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19," the CDC said. "Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant."