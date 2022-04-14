2022 Cannes Film Festival to Debut New Films Starring Kristen Stewart, Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton

Tom Cruise will attend the Cannes Film Festival in May for a special tribute to his career

The stars are set for Cannes!

On Thursday, the official selection for the upcoming 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was announced. The event is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28 in France.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among the movies unveiled in the lineup are David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, which stars recent Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Scott Speedman. This is Cronenberg's first feature film since 2014's Maps to the Stars, which had a cast that included Robert Pattinson, Julianne Moore and Mia Wasikowska.

Out of competition, long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, and Mad Max filmmaker George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing will each have their moment in the festival. Tom Cruise is expected to attend the film festival, which will also "pay a special tribute to Tom Cruise for his career."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Three Thousand Years of Longing stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton about a genie of sorts who offers three wishes, with varying consequences in return. Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley costar in Claire Denis' The Stars at Noon.

Kelly Reichardt, who's made movies like 2019's First Cow and 2016's Certain Women, will debut Showing Up, which stars Michelle Williams and Hong Chau. Ad Astra director James Gray also returns with Armageddon Time, which features Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins.