2022 Cannes Film Festival: See All of The Best Photos
La vie est belle in Cannes, France, where the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 17 to May 28. See all of the best photos of stars attending this year's festivities!
Power Pose
Viola Davis looks positively regal while looking out from a balcony at the Hôtel Martinez in a yellow Alexander McQueen gown on May 18.
Red Carpet Ready
Elle Fanning is radiant as she arrives for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.
Flashing a Smile
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly smile together at the photo call for Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.
Oh, Baby
Adriana Lima's boyfriend Andre Lemmers cradles her baby bump on the red carpet for Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.
Soaking Up the Sunshine
Eva Longoria steps out into the sunshine on May 17.
It's a Bird, It's a Plane!
The cast of Top Gun: Maverick — Lewis Pullman, Greg Tarzan Davis, Christopher McQuarrie, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Danny Ramirez and Jon Hamm — are stunned as they watch French acrobatic flying team Patroille de France flying over the Festival Palace on May 18.
Kiss, Kiss
Toni Garrn blows a kiss on the red carpet of Top Gun: Maverick on May 18.
Give Him a Hand ... or a Palme d'Or
Tom Cruise receives a Palme d'Or during the 2022 Cannes film festival on May 18.
Sideways Glances
Eva Longoria prepares to walk up the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals at the May 17 opening ceremony.
In the Light
Lori Harvey turns toward the wall of photographers during the opening ceremony on May 17.
Shooting His Shot
French actor and comedian Omar Sy tries his hand at photography during a photo call for the film Father and Soldier (Tirailleurs) on May 19.
Do the Wave
Actor/director Lee Jung-jae waves while attending the photo call for Hunt in Cannes on May 19.
Cast of Characters
Jeremy Strong, James Gray, Michael Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and Anne Hathaway pose as they arrive for the screening of Armageddon Time.
Seeing Red
Anne Hathaway stands out in a white Armani Privé gown while leaving the screening of Armageddon Time on May 19.
On the Lookout
Alessandra Ambrósio surveys the crowd from the balcony at the Hôtel Martinez on May 19.
Red Carpet Time
On May 19, Julia Roberts flashes a smile at the screening of Armageddon Time.
Sparkle and Shine
Jasmine Tookes sparkles on the red carpet for Armageddon Time on May 19.