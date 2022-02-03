Dune earned the most nominations with 11 total, followed by The Power of the Dog with eight and Belfast with six

2022 BAFTA Awards Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga and Will Smith Score Nods

lady gaga, leonardo dicaprio and will smith

lady gaga, leonardo dicaprio and will smith

The BAFTAs recognized a star-studded bunch of nominees.

On Thursday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the 2022 awards show, with sci-fi epic Dune leading with the most nods, 11. The Power of the Dog followed with eight, then Belfast with six total, and five each to Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die and West Side Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be held Sunday, March 13, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, broadcast in the U.K. on BBC One. Rebel Wilson is hosting the ceremony.

Spencer — Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie — received zero nominations from the British awards show. Will Smith earned his first BAFTA Award nomination, and the directors category is 50/50 men and women filmmakers.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

(L-r) ZENDAYA as Chani and TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary release. Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Best film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Animated film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” Credit: Disney

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Original screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Leading actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

First Time Golden Globe Nominees Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Original score

Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die

Summer of Soul

Production design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

daniel craig Credit: MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Makeup & hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special visual effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

British short animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

British short film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award