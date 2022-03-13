2022 BAFTA Awards — See the Complete List of Winners

Ariana DeBose, Lashana Lynch, and Dune are early winners at the 75th British Academy Film Awards
By Benjamin VanHoose March 13, 2022 02:40 PM
Advertisement
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Awards season continues with the BAFTAs!

Rebel Wilson hosted the 75th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, broadcast in the U.K. on BBC One.

Going into the awards show, sci-fi epic Dune led with 11 nominations. The Power of the Dog followed with eight, then Belfast with six total, and five each to Licorice PizzaNo Time to Die, and West Side Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Read on for the full list of winners, updating live:

Best film

Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British film

After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast (WINNER)
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall (WINNER)
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car (WINNER)
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (WINNER)

Animated film

Encanto (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Julia Ducournau, Titane

Original screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza (WINNER)

Adapted screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA (WINNER)
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Leading actress

Lady GagaHouse of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love (WINNER)
Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprioDon't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will SmithKing Richard (WINNER)

Supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Original score

Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Casting

Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story (WINNER)

Cinematography

Dune (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die (WINNER)
Summer of Soul

Production design

Cyrano (WINNER)
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Costume design

Cruella (WINNER)
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley

Makeup & hair

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
House of Gucci

Sound

Dune (WINNER)
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story

Special visual effects

Dune (WINNER)
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die

British short animation

Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons (WINNER)
Night of the Living Dread

British short film

The Black Cop (WINNER)
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch (WINNER)
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com