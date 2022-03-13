2022 BAFTA Awards — See the Complete List of Winners
Awards season continues with the BAFTAs!
Rebel Wilson hosted the 75th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, broadcast in the U.K. on BBC One.
Going into the awards show, sci-fi epic Dune led with 11 nominations. The Power of the Dog followed with eight, then Belfast with six total, and five each to Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die, and West Side Story.
Read on for the full list of winners, updating live:
Best film
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast (WINNER)
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall (WINNER)
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Film not in the English language
Drive My Car (WINNER)
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (WINNER)
Animated film
Encanto (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Director
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Original screenplay
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza (WINNER)
Adapted screenplay
Siân Heder, CODA (WINNER)
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Leading actress
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love (WINNER)
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Supporting actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Original score
Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Casting
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story (WINNER)
Cinematography
Dune (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die (WINNER)
Summer of Soul
Production design
Cyrano (WINNER)
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Costume design
Cruella (WINNER)
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Makeup & hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
House of Gucci
Sound
Dune (WINNER)
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Special visual effects
Dune (WINNER)
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
British short animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons (WINNER)
Night of the Living Dread
British short film
The Black Cop (WINNER)
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch (WINNER)
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee