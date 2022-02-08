Billie Eilish, Denzel Washington and More React to Their 2022 Oscar Nominations: 'Lifelong Dream'

This year's crop of Oscar nominees are feeling the love!

On Tuesday morning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards, with The Power of the Dog leading the nominations with 12 total nods. Several stars reacted to the honor on social media afterward, including West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, who shared her immediate, candid reaction.

"WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?! 🤯 Once I compose myself I'll have real words to say. But until then… 🤯🙀🤪," she wrote in the caption alongside the selfies on Instagram.

DeBose, 31, then said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "My morning walk along the river was extra special today. I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning's news. To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven, Kristie and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true. I'm so thankful to the Academy for this acknowledgement and am beyond grateful to Steven, Kristie, and everyone at Amblin and Disney. What a moment."

Denzel Washington earned his 10th overall Oscar nod, this time for Best Actor in The Tragedy of Macbeth. He said in a statement that the movie was "one of the best experiences of my career. Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience. Thank you to the members of the Academy for the recognition and to A24 and Apple for their ongoing support."

Being the Ricardos star Nicole Kidman said she is "overwhelmed" by her Best Actress nomination, her fifth overall nod.

"Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out! I share this with them, Javier, J.K., Nina and with all the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together," she said in a statement. "This was the hardest role I've ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother. Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood's greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she's an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you, Lucille Ball. And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!"

Supporting Actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee, 25, said in a statement that he is "simply elated."

"This is beyond even my wildest imagination. To be nominated for an Academy Award is such a tremendous honor and I'm so thankful to everybody who has played a role in getting me to this position," he said. "I'm forever indebted to Jane's brilliance and am eternally grateful for her trust in me to bring Peter to life. She's a singular talent that every actor should be so lucky to work with. I think I can speak for the cast when I say we were in the most trusted hands imaginable. I'm so proud of Jesse, Benedict, Kirsten, Ari and everybody involved in the production for being so rightfully recognized by the Academy. I'm just so humbled, reflective and appreciative right now."

His costar Kirsten Dunst, a Best Supporting Actress nominee, said it's a "truly humbling experience" to be recognized by the Academy. Her costar and real-life partner Jesse Plemons also scored a nomination.

"For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams," she said. "Congratulations to Jane, Benedict, Kodi and Jesse on their nominations and the entire cast and crew of The Power of the Dog. Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I'm forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose's story to life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work and for putting me amongst such a remarkable group of actresses."

Saniyya Sidney, who played Venus Williams in King Richard, celebrated the film's six Oscar nominations. "So proud to be a part of my beautiful King Richard Family!!!" she tweeted.

Don't Loop Up writer/director Adam McKay said he "could not be more thrilled" about his movie's four nominations, including Best Picture.

"Loved seeing the recognition for our incredibly talented composer Nicholas Britell and our legendary editor Hank Corwin. I am honored by the Best Original Screenplay nomination with David Sirota, especially as I personally started as a writer. And most of all, of course, Best Picture nomination, which is a reflection of hundreds of people who went above and beyond to make this movie happen during such challenging and difficult times," he said. "Thank you to the Academy, I'm extremely grateful."

Past winner Olivia Colman, nominated for Best Actress for The Lost Daughter, said in a statement, "Oh my god yes. I'm SO EXCITED!!! And with Maggie and Jessie, and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx"

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas, who were nominated for their Bond song from No Time to Die, said in a statement, "Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song 'No Time To Die.' "

"It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It's completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists," they continued. "To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted. Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig's unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song."