2021 SAG Awards Delayed by Two Months to March 14, Weeks Ahead of Oscars

The 2021 SAG Awards have been delayed to March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been delayed by almost two months to account for the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Next year's ceremony will now take place on Sunday, March 14, weeks after its original Jan. 24, 2021 date. The eligibility window and voting periods have also been extended, with the final voting day on March 10. Nominations will now be announced on Feb. 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This year's ceremony honored the Parasite cast as the best acting ensemble days before the film went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Other big winners included Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for comedy series and The Crown for drama series.

The delay follows the Academy Awards both delaying its 2021 date and extending its eligibility period. The Oscars will now take place on April 25, 2021, two months after its original Feb. 28 date. The eligibility period has also moved back from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28.

Similarly, the 2021 Golden Globe Awards have been postponed until Feb. 28, well over a month and a half later than its typical early January date. As previously announced, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to return as hosts.

Across the pond, the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 after originally being set for Feb. 13.

WATCH: The 'Parasite' Cast Talk About 'Crying Tears of Joy' After Historic Win, Plus Meeting Brad Pitt & Glenn Close

The decision to move back the Oscars came after dozens of movies have been pushed back from their release dates due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Cannes Film Festival, seen as the start to awards season, was canceled in May weeks after SXSW Festival in Austin was also forced to cancel.