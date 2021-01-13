2021 SAG Awards Moves Date to April, Avoids Coinciding with Recently Rescheduled Grammy Awards

The SAG Awards will now air on April 4, moving from the March 14 date the Grammy Awards postponed to

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards has shifted its date presumably to avoid a clash with the Grammy Awards, which was set to air on the same night.

On Wednesday, the guild announced the 2021 ceremony will take place on April 4, moving from the originally announced March 14 date. The show will be simulcast on TNT and TBS.

The announcement comes a week after the Recording Academy announced March 14 as its rescheduled date for the Grammys due to the worsening COVID-19 health crisis. The event was originally set to take place on Jan. 31.

After the news of the new Grammy date was revealed, the SAG Awards responded to the date change saying the organization was "disappointed" to learn that the music awards show had been scheduled on the same day the SAG Awards was expected to air.

"We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year's Grammy Awards telecast. We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows," SAG said in a statement. "We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry."

Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, recently told Entertainment Tonight that the decision to postpone the Grammys was made "based on the decline of the health circumstances around Los Angeles and the country" amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It didn't feel like the right time to be having the show on Jan. 31," he said. "COVID-19 has had a big impact on our planning process and how we're putting the show together. As we move to our March 14 date, it'll give us a little more flexibility to watch what happens and to have more conversations with health officials and continue to evolve the show."