2021 People's Choice Awards: F9 and Black Widow Lead Movie Nominations
Voting for the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards — airing live Dec. 7 — runs through Nov. 17
The nominees are in!
The 2021 E! People's Choice Awards air on Dec. 7 and nominations for this year's event were announced Wednesday — with 40 categories representing movies, television, music and pop culture.
F9: The Fast Saga is leading the movie categories with a whopping eight nominations, including Movie of 2021 and individual nods for Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Black Widow follows with six nominations for Movie of 2021, Action Movie of 2021, and individual nods for Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.
Voting has begun and fans can either vote for their favorites online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter. Voting will close Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. and any votes cast on Turbo Tuesday — Nov. 9 — will count twice.
Read more nominations for the People's Choice Awards below:
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Coming 2 America
Free Guy
He's All That
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla vs. Kong
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
A Quiet Place Part II
Cruella
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In The Heights
Old
Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Cinderella
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Stone, Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa, Dune
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
See the full list of nominees in each category here. The 2021 People's Choice Awards airs live on E! and NBC on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.