2021 People's Choice Awards: F9 and Black Widow Lead Movie Nominations

Voting for the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards — airing live Dec. 7 — runs through Nov. 17

By Vanessa Etienne October 27, 2021 01:08 PM
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow
The nominees are in!

The 2021 E! People's Choice Awards air on Dec. 7 and nominations for this year's event were announced Wednesday — with 40 categories representing movies, television, music and pop culture. 

F9: The Fast Saga is leading the movie categories with a whopping eight nominations, including Movie of 2021 and individual nods for Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Black Widow follows with six nominations for Movie of 2021, Action Movie of 2021, and individual nods for Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

Voting has begun and fans can either vote for their favorites online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter. Voting will close Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. and any votes cast on Turbo Tuesday — Nov. 9 — will count twice.

Read more nominations for the People's Choice Awards below:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow 

Coming 2 America 

F9: The Fast Saga 

Dune

No Time To Die 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 

The Tomorrow War 

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Coming 2 America 

Free Guy 

He's All That 

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy 

Thunder Force 

Vacation Friends

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021        

Black Widow 

F9: The Fast Saga 

Godzilla vs. Kong 

No Time To Die 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 

The Suicide Squad 

The Tomorrow War 

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021             

A Quiet Place Part II 

Cruella

Dune

Fatherhood 

Halloween Kills 

In The Heights 

Old 

Respect 

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Cinderella 

Luca 

Raya and the Last Dragon 

The Boss Baby: Family Business 

The Mitchells vs. the Machines 

Tom and Jerry 

Vivo 

Yes Day

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kevin Hart, Fatherhood

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise 

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America 

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

See the full list of nominees in each category here. The 2021 People's Choice Awards airs live on E! and NBC on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

