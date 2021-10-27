2021 People's Choice Awards: F9 and Black Widow Lead Movie Nominations

Voting for the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards — airing live Dec. 7 — runs through Nov. 17

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow

The nominees are in!

The 2021 E! People's Choice Awards air on Dec. 7 and nominations for this year's event were announced Wednesday — with 40 categories representing movies, television, music and pop culture.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Voting has begun and fans can either vote for their favorites online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter. Voting will close Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. and any votes cast on Turbo Tuesday — Nov. 9 — will count twice.

Read more nominations for the People's Choice Awards below:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Coming 2 America

Free Guy

He's All That

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

Godzilla vs. Kong

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

A Quiet Place Part II

Cruella

Dune

Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

In The Heights

Old

Respect

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Cinderella

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes Day

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kevin Hart, Fatherhood

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Salma Hayek, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga