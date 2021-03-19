Glenn Weiss has directed the Oscars ceremony for the past 5 years, winning two Emmys for it in that timespan

2021 Oscars Taps Glenn Weiss as Director, Producers Say Telecast Will 'Look Like a Movie, Not a TV Show'

The 2021 Oscars are shaping up to be quite the unique event.

Glenn Weiss is set to return as director of the ceremony for the sixth straight year. Weiss has won two Emmy awards for directing the show in that timespan.

The director comes on as Oscar producers — Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh — say the show will feel different this year.

"Our plan is that this year's Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show, and Glenn has embraced this approach and come up with ideas of his own on how to achieve this. We're thrilled to have him as part of the brain trust," the producers said in a press release.

Weiss became a beloved figure when he stole the show at the 2018 Emmy Awards by proposing to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen while accepting the award for directing the previous Oscar ceremony.

Weiss' acceptance speech was packed with moving moments, including a mention of his late mother, whom his new fiancée was very close to before her death just weeks earlier. He proposed using his late mother's ring.

The tease at the different style of ceremony came a day after producers sent a letter to nominees outlining several requirements for the upcoming show. In the letter, the three revealed those nominated will not have the option to Zoom into the live show.

"For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show," they said.

The letter continued, "We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts."

For those unable to attend, the Academy will accept the Oscar on behalf of the artist.

The show's theme was also revealed as "Stories Matter," with the producers asking talent to take part in interviews where they'll share their own personal stories. The idea is to connect each person's story on the Sunday, April 25th award show.