The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16

Leslie Jones Will Host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Next Month: 'Get Ready for Some Fun'

Leslie Jones will be at the reins of this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony.

The Saturday Night Live alum and current Supermarket Sweep host, 53, will headline the 2021 ceremony, which will be held live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. EST/PST. Jones is nominated this year for best comedic performance for Coming 2 America.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Twitter, Jones shared the news, writing, "Get ready for some fun, y'all!" She added in another tweet, "Trust me, you don't want to miss this!!"

Fans can vote for the major categories — including best kiss, best villain, most frightened performance and more — online, now through April 30.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

As previously announced, the event — which honors the best in movies and television from the past year — will be held live with a new component the following night on MTV: the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. According to a press release, the broadcast will be "over-the-top, funny and completely fresh" and "celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows."

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while Borat Subsequent Moviefilm nabbed three nominations and Disney+'s WandaVision leads the charge with the most nominations for a TV series with five.