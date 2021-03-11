The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be followed the next night by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which will celebrate reality television

MTV Movie & TV Awards Will Return Live in May Followed by a Special Celebrating Reality TV

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are returning live this summer — with a twist.

The 2021 awards show that honors the best in movies and television will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16. The following night, MTV will broadcast the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted (working title), which will "celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details for both events will be announced at a later date.

The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on Dec. 6. The show was originally intended for a June air date but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the 90-minute special which celebrated the greatest stars and moments by presenting the "GOATs" across the following categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Sia, Travis Barker and Steve Aoki all performed during the show.