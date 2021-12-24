John Travolta Shares Intimate Look at Christmas Celebration in Maine with Children Ella and Ben

The actor shared a video set to a song by daughter Ella which shows the family boarding a jet headed for a snowy Christmas Eve

John Travolta is sending well wishes on Christmas.

On Saturday, the actor, 67, shared a video that gave intimate look at their family celebration, which will include 21-year-old daughter Ella and 11-year-old son Ben. Their mom is Travolta's late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

The video is a repost of one Ella shared on her Instagram feed first, which features footage of the family boarding a jet to head to Maine for Christmas, quality time with the family pup and plenty of twinkling lights, all set to "Dizzy," an original tune by Ella herself.

"Merry Christmas Eve everyone!" Travolta captioned the video.

"Christmas is almost here and I'm still 14 years old and a weird girl at heart," Ella captioned her post.

Last month for Thanksgiving, Travolta shared a montage of photos on Instagram showcasing his holiday celebration with his loved ones. He began the video by saying, "I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year. I appreciate it. It doesn't go unnoticed. Here's a glimpse of our Thanksgiving."

John Travolta - Ben Credit: John Travolta/ instagram

In August, while appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, Travolta opened up about the emotional conversation he and his son had after Preston's death.

The star recalled that during a walk through their neighborhood late one night, Ben explained to him that he was afraid to lose him too. "He said to me once, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,' " Travolta said.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," the Hairspray star continued. "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.' "