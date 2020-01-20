Jennifer Aniston Shouts Out Adam Sandler After SAG Awards Win: 'Your Magic Is Real, Buddy'

Jennifer Aniston won big on Sunday — but not without taking a moment to recognize Adam Sandler!

The actress, who won the 2020 SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, made sure to highlight her former costar’s acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems, despite him not receiving a SAG nomination this year.

While delivering her acceptance speech on stage, The Morning Show star, 50, finished by saying, “Oh, Adam Sandler your performance is extraordinary, your magic is real, buddy. I love you.”

Sandler, 53, played the role of gambling lover Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems. Though his daring performance earned him praise from critics around the nation and hailed it as his best work, he was ultimately snubbed by the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Oscars.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Wins First SAG Award Since Friends, Calls The Morning Show ‘7 Months of Therapy’

In his reaction to the snub, Sandler noted that there was a plus side to not making the list.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits,” he wrote on Twitter, before giving a sweet shout out to his former onscreen mom, Kathy Bates, who did receive a nod for her role in the controversial drama Richard Jewell.

“Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama,” he wrote on Twitter, referencing his 1998 football comedy The Waterboy.

Aniston and Sandler have been friends for quite a while, recently co-starring in Netflix’s Murder Mystery. In the film, the pals played a husband and wife duo who go on a trip to Europe together and end up getting framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Leon Bennett/Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Sent Adam Sandler Hilarious Texts Leading Up to Their Murder Mystery Kissing Scenes

Before that, Aniston and Sandler both starred in 2011’s Just Go With It, a romantic comedy about a plastic surgeon (Sandler) who pretends to be married to his office manager (Aniston) in order to enjoy dating other women — with no strings attached.

Taking a walk down memory lane, the pals appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May, where they opened up about how they first met.

“We met at Jerry’s Deli in 1990-91,” Aniston said, as Sandler explained that she was dating a friend of his at the time. “It was fun. We had breakfast together,” he said.

“We were friends before Friends,” Aniston added. “[We love each other]. We must have been real family in another life.”

Sandler agreed. “We’re so comfortable with each other,” he said. “She knows my family and I know hers.”

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Wears Goddess-Inspired, Clingy White Gown to SAG Awards

Besides Sandler, Aniston also mentioned her Morning Show costar, Reese Witherspoon, in her acceptance speech, calling the fellow actress her “partner in crime.”

“I love you girl,” Aniston said. “It took 20 years, but we did it!”

The actress’ win on Sunday was the first SAG Award she’s won since 1996 when she won with the Friends cast. The win also comes on the heels of her Golden Globe nomination for the same role.

“Boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” Aniston said of the emotional experience that was working on the Apple TV+ drama.

“Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally about 7 months of therapy that covered 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that,” she added.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.