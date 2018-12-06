Golden Globe Nominees React: Glenn Close Thought She Got a 'Butt Call,' Elsie Fisher Is Shocked

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations are in and the stars are celebrating the happy news!

There was plenty of glitz and glamour, as Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Glenn Close and Emily Blunt all grabbed nominations. But the list also featured plenty of newcomers, like Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher and BlackKklansman‘s John David Washington. And even the biggest movie of the year Black Panther got a nomination!

Overall, Vice leads the movie nominations with six nods, with Christian Bale and Amy Adams both getting individual nods for their performance as Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne.

15-year-old Fisher had one of the best reactions to the news, with a simple one-word tweet explaining everything she felt after hearing the news.

WHAT — Elsie Fisher (@ElsieKFisher) December 6, 2018

Meanwhile, awards season vet Glenn Close was still in bed when she called into the Today show to react to the news — and revealed that she was completely caught off guard! The actress, like Fisher, was nominated in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama.

“I’m luckier than you — I’m laying in bed!” Close told the Today show crew. “I didn’t even know I was happening. I’m doing a show at the Public and I came home [last night]. I was surprised — I thought it was a butt call this morning.”

Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda was similarly surprised by the news when he woke up this morning. The actor and Broadway star earned a nomination for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy and tweeted about the happy news.

“Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you,” he wrote.

Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table

Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DY8PPr4HuP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 6, 2018

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.