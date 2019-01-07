Lady Gaga Holds Back Tears While Accepting Best Original Song Award at the 2019 Golden Globes

Lady Gaga‘s “Shallow” won best original song at the 2019 Golden Globes amid fierce competition.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards show to present the award alongside Idris Elba.

After giving A Star Is Born director and costar Bradley Cooper a hug, a tear-filled Gaga took the stage alongside her fellow songwriters to accept the award for the song.

“I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men… they lifted me up and supported me,” Gaga said. “Bradley, I love you.”

Songwriter Mark Ronson also gave Cooper, who directed and starred in A Star Is Born, a sweet shoutout.

“Thank you, Bradley Cooper. You took our heartfelt honest tune and you gave it emotional resonance,” he said.

The song beat out nominees “All the Stars” from Black Panther, “Requiem for a Private War” from A Private War, “Revelation” from Boy Erased and “Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin’.

The category featured some major star power, with Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton and Annie Lennox all competing.

Lady Gaga’s nomination in this category made her one of the rare ones to get double, with only Amy Adams the only other double nominee in the acting categories.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, are airing live on NBC.