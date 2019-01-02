5 Things the 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Tells Us About the Oscars Race

The Oscars race is in full swing with the 2019 Golden Globe revealing its winners on Sunday.

Leading the pack is the Dick Cheney biopic Vice with six nominations, as well as Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut A Star Is Born, which scored five nominations, including one for the film’s star Lady Gaga. Green Book and The Favourite also picked up five nominations each.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But with the Golden Globe nominations out, what kind of influence do these choices have on film’s top prize — the Oscars — in this year’s race?

1. A Star Is Born is the movie to beat

With major Globe nods for best picture (drama), actress, actor and director, Cooper’s directorial debut solidified its place as a prime contender when the nominations were first announced. Since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where previous best picture winners La La Land and Birdman also debuted), the fourth iteration of the star-crossed love story has maintained impressive momentum.

[ent-hotlink id="18543" href="/" title="Bradley Cooper"] and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Critics love it — and so do audiences. So far, the film has earned over $200 million in the U.S. alone, meaning many viewers saw it twice. The last tragic love story to galvanize the public in quite the same way, Titanic, cleaned up very nicely at the Oscars. A Star Is Born could very likely do the same.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Wows Critics with Her A Star Is Born Performance: She’s ‘Dynamite’

2. Bohemian Rhapsody is a major contender despite tepid reviews

Bohemian Rhapsody has resonated with the legion of Queen fans to the tune of $700 worldwide.

Unlike A Star Is Born, however, the biopic didn’t hit the sweet spot with critics, many of whom panned the film. Oddly that hasn’t dimmed its awards prospects, with the film landing in the Globes race with a best picture (musical or comedy) and actor nomination for Rami Malek.

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody Alex Bailey/Fox

The Screen Actors Guild also surprised, nominating Malek and the film for its best ensemble award. Don’t discount its chances at the Oscars. The show needs a hit film to lure in viewers, and this could do the trick.

3. First Man and Widows are likely shutouts

First Man and Widows were considered front-runners long before they even premiered due to their pedigree. Both come from Oscar-winning directors and star A-list talent. When they eventually premiered, the films yielded strong reviews. Yet when the Globe nominations were announced, neither netted any major nods, with Widows being completely shut out. So what happened?

Unfortunately, the films failed to resonate with audiences, with First Man and Widows disappointing at the box office despite a major boost from critics. With so many films vying for contention, they’ll likely be overlooked by the Academy.

Daniel McFadden/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Merrick Morton/REX/Shutterstock

4. The Favourite could be competing against itself

With all three of the film’s actresses nominated for a Golden Globe, the film about two ladies in waiting fighting for the favor of Queen Anne could be facing off against itself on Sunday.

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz face off in the film as two ladies-in-waiting competing for the favor and affection of the frail Anne (Olivia Colman) — but also in the best supporting actress race, where they have both been nominated.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2019: Everything You Need to Know About the 76th Annual Awards

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone in The Favourite Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox

Snagging her first Globes nomination, the 44-year-old Colman might also just land the best actress (comedy or musical) award.

5. Emily Blunt is having a major moment

Emily Blunt landed a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal in Mary Poppins Returns.

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place Disney; Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The actress has had an incredibly busy year. While Blunt, 35, was nominated for just one Golden Globe, she scored two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations — one for her role as Mary Poppins and another for her performance in A Quiet Place.

RELATED VIDEO: What Song Makes Lady Gaga Dance? Which Movie Has Bradley Cooper Seen ‘100 Times’?

Mary Poppins Returns has raked in over $100 million in the U.S. box office so far. Her husband, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place also did well with over $188 million in the U.S. box office and over $340 million worldwide.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.