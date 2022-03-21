Berry made history when she won Best Actress for her role in Monster's Ball. She was the first Black actress to take home the trophy.

Through tears, the actress said in her acceptance speech, "This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight now has been opened."