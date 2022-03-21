Throwbacks from the 2002 Oscars: See Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez and More of Your Favorite Stars
From history-making wins to daring red carpet looks, this is what the Academy Awards looked like 20 years ago
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Turn the Oscars into Date Night
The Smiths attended the 2002 Oscars together. Will was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Muhammad Ali in the film Ali. Twenty years later, Smith has another chance at Oscar gold: he's nominated for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.
Helen Mirren Shimmers in White
Mirren, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Gosford Park, was a vision in shimmery white!
A Red Carpet Reunion for Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock
Two Weeks Notice stars Grant and Bullock teamed up once again, this time to present the award for Best Original Score.
Renée Zellweger Looks Chic on the Carpet
Zellweger, who was nominated for playing the titular role in Bridget Jones's Diary, posed on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
Reese Witherspoon Channels the '20s
Witherspoon looked glam in a beaded black dress at the 2002 Oscars. The actress presented the award for Best Makeup alongside then-husband, Ryan Phillippe.
Marisa Tomei Hits the Red Carpet
The My Cousin Vinny star wore a black tulle gown on the red carpet.
Jennifer Lopez Looks Pretty in Pink
Lopez stunned in a strapless pink gown at the 2002 Awards, where she presented the Oscar for Best Original Song.
Hugh Jackman and His Wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, Smile for the Cameras
Jackman arrived with his wife on his arm. The actor presented the Oscars for Best Live Action Short Film and Best Animated Short Film.
Naomi Watts Poses on the Red Carpet
Watts was tasked, alongside Jackman, with presenting the Oscars for Best Live Action Short Film and Best Animated Short Film.
Faith Hill Rocks the Rainbow Alongside Husband Tim McGraw
McGraw was on hand to support wife Hill, who performed "There You'll Be" from Pearl Harbor. Hill went for a bold, colorful look on the red carpet, while her husband wore a traditional black tux.
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke Arrive Arm-in-Arm
Hawke, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2002 for Training Day, arrived with then-wife Thurman.
Gwyneth Paltrow Wears a Daring Outfit
Paltrow rocked a bold, see-through top and black skirt by Alexander McQueen at the 2002 Oscars, where she presented awards for Best Adapted and Best Original Screenplay.
Diane Warren Is Nominated for Her Sixth Oscar
Warren, who has been nominated for a whopping 13 Academy Awards for Best Original Song, was nominated in 2002 for "There You'll Be" from Pearl Harbor.
Cameron Diaz Smiles on the Red Carpet
Diaz donned a romantic floral wrap dress on the red carpet.
Nicole Kidman Brings Her Sister to the Awards
Kidman brought her sister, Antonia, as her date! The pair were opposites on the red carpet, donning all-white and all-black looks. Nicole was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Moulin Rouge.
Whoopi Goldberg Returns to Host
Goldberg hosted the awards for the fourth time in 2002 — she had previously hosted the Oscars in 1994, 1996 and 1999. To mark the occasion, she opened the show by flying into the awards on a swing, parodying Moulin Rouge.
Spider-Man Costars Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire Reunite
Dunst and Maguire teamed up at the 2002 Academy Awards to present the award for Best Visual Effects. Twenty years later, Dunst is nominated for her own Oscar for her role in Power of the Dog.
Julia Roberts Hangs Out with Robert Redford
Roberts posed for a photo with Redford, who was given an honorary award at the Oscars in 2002.
Halle Berry Makes History
Berry made history when she won Best Actress for her role in Monster's Ball. She was the first Black actress to take home the trophy.
Through tears, the actress said in her acceptance speech, "This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the women that stand beside me, Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight now has been opened."
Sidney Poitier Is Honored
The legendary actor Sidney Poitier was honored at the 2002 Academy Awards by Denzel Washington. Poitier — who was the first Black actor to win Best Actor in 1964 — received a well-deserved standing ovation.
"I accept this award in memory of all the African American actors and actresses who went before me in the difficult years. On whose shoulders I was privileged to stand to see where I might go," the actor said during his poignant speech.
Denzel Washington Wins Big
Washington won Best Actor in 2002, making him only the second Black actor to win in the category (the first being Sidney Poitier in 1964). Washington joked during his acceptance speech, "forty years I've been chasing Sidney, they finally give it to me and what do they do? They give it to him in the same night."
Poitier stood up and they held out their Oscars toward one another, as Washington added, "I'll always be chasing you, Sidney. I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir."