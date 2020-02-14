20 Adorable Throwback Photos from Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Early Days
The couple, who've been married 19 years and share two children, had their first date 22 years ago, in 2000
In Hollywood, a relationship that spans two decades is pretty much unheard of, but Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., who've been married for 19 years and together for 22, defy the odds.
The couple met while filming the 1997 scary movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, but wouldn't start dating until 2000.
In fact, Sarah Michelle Gellar told PEOPLE in 2002, "We had made plans for dinner with a mutual friend and the person canceled. We decided to have dinner anyway and never looked back."
They've never been afraid to show a little PDA. Here, the pair share some champagne and a smooch at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.
And they courted the Kiss Cam while on a date at the New York Knicks game in May 2000.
Get you someone who looks at you the way Freddie Prinze Jr. looks at his wife.
Or the way Sarah Michelle Gellar looks at her husband.
Look! Over there! It's the world's cutest couple!
Just kidding, that title goes to Freddie and Sarah.
They've stuck together through thick and thin ... and that time Prinze Jr. bleached his hair.
They even managed to get through Prinze Jr. chopping all of his beautiful hair off.
Feeling foxy? In 2002, the pair visited with Arctic foxes in San Diego, California. Couples who wear matching red hoodies together, stay together apparently!
The pair have acted together since being on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. They even starred as famous cartoon couple, Fred and Daphne, in the live-action Scooby-Doo in 2002.
And again when they teamed up for the sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed in 2004.
What makes their relationship so strong? They're friends first. "We were friends for a good two years before we went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was," Prinze Jr. told E! News. "She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."
Prinze Jr. opened up to InStyle about the key to a happy marriage. "Sarah and I still make each other laugh, which is really important," he said. "When I say certain things to Sarah, and I see the look on her face, I know she loves me. And I live for that look, you know?"
Freddie always has her back.
"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Gellar wrote on Instagram in honor of the couple's 13th wedding anniversary. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."
By 2006, the pair were old pros at having the best time on the red carpet.
Gellar joked on Instagram, "Thank you @realfreddieprinze for being almost a foot taller than me, so that no matter the picture, I never have a double chin." Now that is a serious #RelationshipGoal.
Stay adorable, you two!