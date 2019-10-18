1998 Throwback! Watch Sandra Bullock Talk About Practical Magic's Margaritas Scene 21 Years Ago

Sandra Bullock spilled all the secrets from Practical Magic back when she was promoting the movie.

Bullock appears in a Flashback Friday clip shared by Today from its 1998 interview hosted by Katie Couric and featuring Bullock.

The clip shows Bullock and Couric riffing on the movie before the host asks what it was like working with Nicole Kidman.

“I had such a great time,” Bullock said, adding that the two actresses got on very well. “And the fact is, we don’t have anything in common, except for at the dinner table with a bottle of wine and everything sort of blends together.”

RELATED: Practical Magic Is 21 Today! See What Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and the Cast Are Up to Now

Bullock also talked about the movie’s famous margaritas scene, in which the two actresses and costars Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest dance around the house while drunk. The movie starred the four women as witches living with a curse that kills any man they fall in love with.

“We weren’t drunk when we shot these parts or when we did our close-ups,” Bullock said of the scenes featuring them dancing. “But we had to reshoot a scene where it was far away and we were on our backs and Nicole just put the bottle on the table and said, ‘You know what? There’s no reason we shouldn’t be drunk here.’ And I said, ‘You know what? That’s true.'”

“Practical Magic” turned 21 this week! In this 1998 interview with @KatieCouric, Sandra Bullock reveals what it was like shooting the movie's famous "midnight margaritas" scene with Nicole Kidman. #FlashbackFriday #TODAYFlashback pic.twitter.com/4loET7Y3lN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 18, 2019

Bullock and Kidman had a brief reunion on the 2018 Oscars red carpet when Kidman crashed Bullock’s interview shortly before the show began.

“She’s doing it again, Nicole Kidman always butts into my stuff. Say it again, say ‘topple over’ again.” Bullock joked.

And Kidman responded with her excitement for Bullock’s movie Oceans 8, after responding to a question about her incredible year. “Topple over. A very good year, I’m very very lucky. I can’t wait to see Ocean’s 8.”

RELATED: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Have a Practical MagicReunion on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Bullock continued, “We were talking about when we shot [Practical Magic] together and we asked her to get the tequila, she came back with her own tequila but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk.”

“I love that movie,” Kidman said. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding]… But we’re really good sisters.”