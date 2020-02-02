1917 Dominates at the 2020 BAFTA Awards — See the Full List of Winners

Here is the full list of winners for the 2020 BAFTA Awards
For Oscar watchers, all eyes were on the BAFTA Awards.
This is because the awards — which are voted on by the 6,500 members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — are essentially the British version of the Oscars. It’s an awards show with virtually identical categories, voted on by a large group of film industry professionals (a small percentage of which are also Oscar voters). And, as one of the final major awards to go before Oscars Sunday, they can give hints as to any final momentum changes heading into the Academy Awards.
When it comes to what both groups deem the year’s best film, however, the BAFTAs have only picked the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner five out of the last 10 years, and those five misses came in the five most recent years, so they’re on a bit of a losing streak. This could be due to the fact that the Oscars use a ranked preferential balloting system for Best Picture, and the BAFTAs use a simple majority vote. Still, the BAFTAs can tell us a lot about the way the race is leaning, particularly in the close races, and they can especially be useful in some of the tech categories.
Heading into the festivities, Joker led with 11 nominations, followed by Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (10 total nods), Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (10 nominations), and Sam Mendes’ 1917 (nine overall nominations). In the end, 1917 would dominate the awards, winning all but two of its nine categories, including the top prizes of Best Film and Director. Fellow awards season darling Parasite, meanwhile, won for Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Original Screenplay. And despite its massive nomination haul, The Irishman went home completely empty-handed.
The acting races went to the same four people who have won all of the major Oscar precursors — Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, and Joaquin Phoenix — paving the way for a repeat with the Academy.
See the full list of winners below.
BEST FILM
- WINNER: 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- WINNER: 1917
- Bait
- For Sama
- Rocketman
- Sorry We Missed You
- The Two Popes
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- WINNER: Bait – Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
- For Sama – Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
- Maiden – Alex Holmes (Director)
- Only You – Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
- Retablo Álvaro – Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- The Farewell
- For Sama
- Pain and Glory
- WINNER: Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
DOCUMENTARY
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- Diego Maradona
- WINNER: For Sama
- The Great Hack
ANIMATED FILM
- Frozen 2
- WINNER: Klaus
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Toy Story 4
DIRECTOR
- WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
- Knives Out – Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- WINNER: Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
- WINNER: Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
- Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
- Little Women – Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
LEADING ACTRESS
- Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- WINNER: Renée Zellweger – Judy
LEADING ACTOR
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson –Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ORIGINAL SCORE
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino
- WINNER: Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir
- Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
CASTING
- WINNER: Joker – Shayna Markowitz
- Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
- The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
- The Two Popes – Nina Gold
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- WINNER: 1917 – Roger Deakins
- The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker – Lawrence Sher
- Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari) – Phedon Papamichael
- The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
EDITING
- The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
- Joker – Jeff Groth
- WINNER: Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari) – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- WINNER: 1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
- The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
- Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
COSTUME DESIGN
- The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
- Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
- Judy – Jany Temime
- WINNER: Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
MAKE UP & HAIR
- 1917 – Naomi Donne
- WINNER: Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
- Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
- Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
- Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
SOUND
- WINNER: 1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
- Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari) – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
- Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- WINNER: 1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
- Avengers: Endgame Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
- The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
- The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- WINNER: Grandad Was a Romantic
- In Her Boots
- The Magic Boat
BRITISH SHORT FILM
- Azaar
- Goldfish
- Kamali
- WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- The Trap
EE RISING STAR AWARD
- Awkwafina
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Jack Lowdon
- WINNER: Micheal Ward
