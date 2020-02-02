1917 Dominates at the 2020 BAFTA Awards — See the Full List of Winners

For Oscar watchers, all eyes were on the BAFTA Awards.

This is because the awards — which are voted on by the 6,500 members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — are essentially the British version of the Oscars. It’s an awards show with virtually identical categories, voted on by a large group of film industry professionals (a small percentage of which are also Oscar voters). And, as one of the final major awards to go before Oscars Sunday, they can give hints as to any final momentum changes heading into the Academy Awards.

When it comes to what both groups deem the year’s best film, however, the BAFTAs have only picked the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner five out of the last 10 years, and those five misses came in the five most recent years, so they’re on a bit of a losing streak. This could be due to the fact that the Oscars use a ranked preferential balloting system for Best Picture, and the BAFTAs use a simple majority vote. Still, the BAFTAs can tell us a lot about the way the race is leaning, particularly in the close races, and they can especially be useful in some of the tech categories.

Heading into the festivities, Joker led with 11 nominations, followed by Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (10 total nods), Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (10 nominations), and Sam Mendes’ 1917 (nine overall nominations). In the end, 1917 would dominate the awards, winning all but two of its nine categories, including the top prizes of Best Film and Director. Fellow awards season darling Parasite, meanwhile, won for Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Original Screenplay. And despite its massive nomination haul, The Irishman went home completely empty-handed.

The acting races went to the same four people who have won all of the major Oscar precursors — Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, and Joaquin Phoenix — paving the way for a repeat with the Academy.

See the full list of winners below.

BEST FILM

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

WINNER: 1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

WINNER: Bait – Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

For Sama – Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

Retablo Álvaro – Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

WINNER: Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

WINNER: For Sama

The Great Hack

ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2

WINNER: Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

DIRECTOR

WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

WINNER: Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger – Judy

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson –Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917 – Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino

WINNER: Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

CASTING

WINNER: Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold

CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: 1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari) – Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

WINNER: Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari) – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: 1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy – Jany Temime

WINNER: Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

MAKE UP & HAIR

1917 – Naomi Donne

WINNER: Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

SOUND

WINNER: 1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari) – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: 1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

WINNER: Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowdon

WINNER: Micheal Ward

Related content: