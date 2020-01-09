27 Real-Life Movie and TV Characters and the Actors Who Played Them

Though Respect isn’t slated to be released until lOct. 9, 2020, we’ve already gotten a glimpse of Hudson playing the late Queen of Soul.

After years of development to bring the project together, Hudson said she simply wants to get it right and honor Franklin, who died in August 2018 at age 76 due to pancreatic cancer.

“Those are huge shoes to fill,” she told Sunday Today. “I am just taking it one step at a time, one day at a time. All I want to do is pay tribute to her and meet her requests, you know? Like, ‘Aretha said do this?’— “Yes, ma’am.'”

“We were in talks a long time about me playing her,” she added, “so I just hope I make her proud [and] do her justice.”