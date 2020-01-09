27 Real-Life Movie and TV Characters and the Actors Who Played Them

Taron Egerton as Elton John
Egerton tackled the role of the living legend that is Elton John in Rocketman. His performance earned him the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy.
Egerton told PEOPLE that the part was not an easy one to tackle. “The transformation he goes through, the character in that story, in the script, from shy, retiring plump teenager to Rock God, to midlife addict and someone who was incredibly jaded and angry… it was just such a great acting challenge because he has three or four versions of who he is in the first half of his life.”
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin
Though Respect isn’t slated to be released until lOct. 9, 2020, we’ve already gotten a glimpse of Hudson playing the late Queen of Soul.
After years of development to bring the project together, Hudson said she simply wants to get it right and honor Franklin, who died in August 2018 at age 76 due to pancreatic cancer.
“Those are huge shoes to fill,” she told Sunday Today. “I am just taking it one step at a time, one day at a time. All I want to do is pay tribute to her and meet her requests, you know? Like, ‘Aretha said do this?’— “Yes, ma’am.'”
“We were in talks a long time about me playing her,” she added, “so I just hope I make her proud [and] do her justice.”
Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland
They may not seem like an obvious pairing, but Renée Zellweger’s portrayal of the late icon towards the end of her life in Judy earned her raves for embodying the star’s talent and fragility.
Her take on the star was so successful that Zellweger won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture – drama, and is nominated for a SAG Award as well.
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II
Bow down, world, the queen as arrived! Olivia Colman took over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy in The Crown for the Netflix drama’s third season.
Her stint as the monarch earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series.
Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury
This transformation will rock you. Malek won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his portrayal of the late Queen frontman in Bohemian Rhapsody. The film itself won the Golden Globe for best picture in 2019.
Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding
Margot Robbie went for gold when she portrayed disgraced professional figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. Her ability to somehow pull off those fluffy bangs alone should have earned Robbie the Golden Globe and Oscar nominations she got for her role.
Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg
In Seberg, the Charlie’s Angels star plays Breathless actress Jean Seberg who, because of of her connections with the Black Panther Party, became a target of the FBI.
Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez
In a role that secured her a Golden Globe nomination—and catapulted her to superstardom—Jennifer Lopez played the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.
Lopez told Billboard in 2015, “It was about portraying her as best I could, to where people weren’t thinking of anybody but her when they were watching. You have to think of the whole story and how you fit into that story and at the same time, who is that character, what makes them tick, all the way down to their mannerisms and what drove them emotionally. I remember trying to inundate myself with all the information I could find from her family and also by watching tapes of her and seeing her speak and seeing her in interviews.”
Meryl Streep as Julia Child
In 2010, Meryl Streep won a Golden Globe for her performance of the famous chef in Julie & Julia, the Nora Ephron film. Streep gained fifteen pounds to play Child and was also nominated for an Academy Award and a SAG Award for her transformation.
Denzel Washington as Malcolm X
The powerful 1992 film earned Washington a NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of the human rights activist in Malcolm X.
Diana Ross as Billie Holiday
For Diana Ross’s acting debut in the 1972 film Lady Sings the Blues, the singer took on the role of Billie Holiday and was rewarded for her efforts with an Academy Awards nomination in 1973.
Reese Witherspoon & Joaquin Phoenix as June Carter & Johnny Cash
Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix stepped into the shoes of famed couple June Carter and Johnny Cash for the 2005 film, Walk the Line. Witherspoon won both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for her performance, while her costar won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar.
The film itself won the Golden Globe for best motion picture — musical or comedy.
GARY OLDMAN AS WINSTON CHURCHILL
Oldman made a chameleon-like transformation into Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.
Becoming the former British prime minister took 200 hours of make-up work, according to Deadline. The sinewy actor also told the outlet he “carried around half my body weight” in prosthetics to look more like the heavier Churchill.
CHRISTIAN BALE AS DICK CHENEY
Bale is well known for the lengths he’ll go when it comes to physical transformation for a role. (He infamously lost 60 lbs. to play an insomniac in The Machinist.) But his latest may be his most unrecognizable yet: He’s playing the former vice president in a movie about Cheney’s life, and the makeover is so drastic that even the on-set photos have us doing a double take.
BENJAMIN KINGSLEY AS MOHANDAS GANDHI
In the epic three-hour-plus biopic of the life of Indian leader Gandhi, who stood against British rule without violence, Kingsley won an Oscar, as did the film itself, for Best Picture.
EMMA STONE AS BILLIE JEAN KING
Stone put on 15 lbs. of pure muscle to play tennis superstar King in this fall’s Battle of the Sexes. The hard work was worth it: She’s receiving Oscar buzz for the role.
TAYLOR KITSCH AS DAVID KORESH
We’ve only gotten a glimpse of Kitsch as cult leader Koresh — the miniseries, Waco, is set to premiere in November 2018 — but judging by the eerily similarities of these two shots, it’s bound to be an award winner.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS AS MARILYN MONROE
Williams is all ’50s bombshell in My Week with Marilyn, where she plays Monroe during the filming of Laurence Olivier’s The Prince and the Showgirl.
CHARLIZE THERON AS AILEEN WUORNOS
In an Oscar-winning portrayal, Theron plays real-life serial killer Wuornos — and went through quite a makeover to do so. She gained weight and had her face transformed (through makeup and prosthetics) for the role, and was practically unrecognizable in Monster.
SARAH PAULSON AS MARCIA CLARK
In American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Paulson plays prosecutor Clark, a role that won her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Paulson bonded with the real-life Clark while filming, and even took her as her date to the Emmys and thanked Clark in her acceptance speech.
CLAIRE FOY AS QUEEN ELIZABETH II
Over the course of her 65-year reign, many actresses have embodied Queen Elizabeth II at various points throughout her time on the throne. The most recent addition to the club? Claire Foy, who plays the monarch in her 20s and early 30s in the Netflix series The Crown.
EDDIE REDMAYNE AS STEPHEN HAWKING
Redmayne won an Oscar for The Theory of Everything, in which he plays Hawking as he makes his way to the top of his field, despite the fact that he’s increasingly unable to use his body while battling ALS.
JAMIE FOXX AS RAY CHARLES
Foxx shines as Charles in Ray, a movie about his life and domination of the genre of soul music. And, oh yeah: He won an Oscar.
MERYL STREEP AS MARGARET THATCHER
Streep’s long-awaited third Oscar came for her portrayal of Britain’s first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher, both during her tenure in office and near the end of her life as she was dealing with dementia, in The Iron Lady.
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS AS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Seemingly every role Day-Lewis touches turns to (Oscar) gold, including his turn as the 16th president of the United States in Lincoln, which focuses on the end of the Civil War and the passage of the 13th amendment.
LEONARDO DICAPRIO AS HOWARD HUGHES
DiCaprio has played several real-life figures, from fur trapper Hugh Glass in The Revenant to conman Frank Abagnale, Jr. in Catch Me If You Can. But one of the best-known people he played is aviator, filmmaker and businessman Howard Hughes in The Aviator. Also not to be missed in the film: Cate Blanchett’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Katharine Hepburn.
MICHAEL FASSBENDER AS STEVE JOBS
As the black turtleneck-wearing Apple innovator Jobs, Fassbender earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.