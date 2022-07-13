13: The Musical Trailer! Netflix Adapts Broadway Hit into Starry Film About a 'Kid-Life Crisis'

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for 13: The Musical, the Netflix film starring Eli Golden, Josh Peck, Debra Messing, Peter Hermann and Rhea Perlman that starts streaming Aug. 12

It was the Broadway musical that helped catapult Ariana Grande into stardom, and now it's coming to Netflix in an all-new film adaptation.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer 13: The Musical, the 2008 stage hit featuring music and lyrics by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last 5 Years, Parade, Honeymoon in Vegas, Mr. Saturday Night).

Orange Is the New Black actor Eli Golden leads the starry cast as Evan Goldman, a 12-year-old boy who has plans for his upcoming 13th birthday and milestone bar mitzvah thwarted when his parents — played by Debra Messing and Peter Hermann — divorce, uprooting him from his New York City home to the small-town of Walkerton, Indiana.

13 The Musical - josh peck Eli Golden and Josh Peck in 13 (2022) | Credit: Alan Markfield/Netflix

Evan soon "hatches a plan to win new friends by turning his bar mitzvah into the coolest party ever," according to the official synopsis. But "as an outsider navigating the complicated social circles of his new school, Evan quickly finds out he's not the only one grappling with the all too familiar anxieties of eighth grade."

And after making friends and inviting the "popular kids" to his party, "Evan faces the impossible task of bringing everyone happily together in time for his party, or else risk social ruin," the synopsis adds. "Suddenly, turning 13 isn't looking as good as it's cracked up to be."

13 The Musical. (L to R) Rhea Perlman as Ruth, Debra Messing as Jessica in 13 The Musical. Rhea Perlman and Debra Messing in 13 (2022) | Credit: Alan Markfield/Netflix

In addition to Golden, Messing and Hermann, the movie also stars Josh Peck as Evan's rabbi and Rhea Perlman as his grandma Ruth. There's also a slew of young talent like Gabriella Uhl, Ramon Reed, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell and Jonathan Lengel.

The 2-minute trailer promises to take viewers of a journey through a "kid-life crisis," with plenty of musical numbers and coming-of-age goodness.

"What happens if I mess up?" Evan asks Peck's character, Rabbi Shapiro, near the end of the trailer.

"I'm not here to tell you what you shouldn't do. You gotta find your own way," he replies.

Josh Peck Mentors Eli Golden Through a 'Kid-Life Crisis' in Film Adaption of Musical 13: Trailer 13 (2022) | Credit: Netflix

Directed by Tamra Davis and produced by Neil Meron, 13: The Musical features a script from Robert Horn adapted from the stage production's book he penned with Dan Elish.

Brown penned more than three new songs for the film, while many of the musical's beloved hits — like "A Little More Homework," "The Lamest Place in the World," "Opportunity" and "Bad Bad News" — are back.

The first song, the title track "13," is out now. A pre-save for the full album can be found at 13musical.lnk.to/NetflixFilmSdtk.

13: The Musical first premiered on Jan. 7, 2007 at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, California and subsequently opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production ran from Oct. 5, 2008 through Jan. 4, 2009, where it closed after 22 previews and 105 regular performances.

The show was notable for its cast of actual teenagers, down to the band. In addition to Grande, other notable actors from the stage cast included future stars Graham Phillips (The Good Wife), Allie Trimm (30 Rock, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious), Aaron Simon Gross, and Emmy and Tony winner Eric Nelsen (The Affair, The Bay, The Inheritance).