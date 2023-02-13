13 Movies About Friendship to Watch with Your Pals on Galentine's Day

01 of 13 Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997) Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock An iconic comedy about two best pals (Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow) who grow together — and apart — set to a background of their 10-year high school reunion and a killer '80s and '90s soundtrack. Need we say more? WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more

02 of 13 Now and Then (1995) New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection Now and Then jumps back and forth from the summer of 1970 to the mid '90s, taking viewers on a journey of four girls who become women, and all the intricacies of their relationship from childhood to adulthood. Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffman, Thora Birch and Ashleigh Aston Moore star as the younger versions of Rosie O'Donnell, Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith and Rita Wilson's characters — plus, bonus Brendan Fraser cameo! WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more

03 of 13 The Cheetah Girls (2003) Karen Steyr/Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection. The first musical Disney Channel Original Movie, The Cheetah Girls tells the story of four teen girls (Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan) on a quest for fame who learn important lessons about life and friendship along the way. WHERE TO WATCH: Disney+

04 of 13 Waiting to Exhale (1995) Randee St Nicholas/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock While Waiting to Exhale — starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon — might seem like a romance on the surface, underneath, the messages of friendship and self-love are what ring the loudest. WHERE TO WATCH: Paramount+

05 of 13 The Descent (2005) Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection While this horror offering might fall more into the Halloween-season category, there's something to be said about a group of friends working together to fight cave monsters ... and maybe find out some incriminating secrets about one another along the way. WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more

06 of 13 Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021) Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar. Cate Cameron/Lionsgate A women-led buddy comedy following two best friends who decide to leave their Midwestern town for the first time for a vacation in Florida. Add in Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo and what's not to love? WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more

07 of 13 Booksmart (2019) Annapurna/MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart revolves around two senior high school students (Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein) who make a pact to cram four years of fun into one night. WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more

08 of 13 Ghostbusters (2016) Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Four hilarious women (Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon) busting ghosts, with a special appearance from a specs-sporting Chris Hemsworth slinging one-liners? Yes, please. WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more

09 of 13 Pitch Perfect (2012) Peter Iovino/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Perfect for a movie marathon, the Pitch Perfect trilogy follows a group of college misfits (including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and more) who band together to become the best in all-girls' a capella. WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more

10 of 13 Girls Trip (2017) Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock Starring Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, Girls Trip follows four best friends, aka "The Flossy Posse," as they take a "last hurrah" trip to New Orleans — and a sequel is officially on the way. WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and more

11 of 13 The First Wives Club (1996) Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock The First Wives Club follows three women (Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler) going through separations from their husbands who seek revenge on their partners for having left them for younger women. WHERE TO WATCH: HBO Max

12 of 13 Set It Off (1996) New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection Iconic for En Vogue's "Don't Let Go (Love)" alone, Set It Off features a star-studded cast of women — Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elisa — working to pull off an impossible heist they believe will impact each of their lives for the better. WHERE TO WATCH: HBO Max