Chewbacca, ABBA and Winnie the Pooh: 12 Movies to See This Summer!

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Mindy Kaling

Release Date: June 8

Taking over the series from George Clooney, Brad Pitt and pals, an all-star female crime crew plans a heist at the fashion event of the year.

“It felt like it was a long time coming,” Bullock tells PEOPLE of the female-centric remake. “Too long! But I’m just so grateful that it happened.”

“It’s so stylish and fun,” adds Kaling of the new movie. “You want to hang out with us and wear all our clothes.”