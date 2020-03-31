The Stars of 10 Things I Hate About You: Where Are They Now?

After playing the snarky, anti-mainstream, feminist lead who learns to loosen up (who could forget that iconic table dancing scene?) and let love in, Stiles went on to star in two other film adaptations of Shakespeare plays in the early aughts (Hamlet and the Othello-inspired O).

She has since had several notable film appearances, including Mona Lisa Smile, The Prince and Me and the Bourne franchise. After graduating from Columbia University, Stiles won an Emmy for her guest role on Dexter. She most recently appeared in 2019's Hustlers. In 2017, Stiles married Preston J. Cook, with whom she has one son.