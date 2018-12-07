10 Perfect Holiday Gifts for Movie Lovers: From Cool Posters to the Biggest Hits of the Year

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping — and PEOPLE has you covered with a gift guide tailored for the film lovers in your life. From special edition DVDs to a high-quality projector, you’ll find the perfect present here.

Die Hard holiday edition. 20th Century Fox

1. Die Hard holiday-themed DVD

Arguments over whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not have been officially put to rest. The 30th anniversary edition features a Blu-ray case that looks exactly like an ugly Christmas sweater — and works perfectly as a holiday gift too. Welcome to the party, pal.

Black Panther. Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018

2. Black Panther 4K Ultra HD DVD

With this Blu-ray, the Marvel lover in your life can watch 2018’s highest grossing movie (and recent Golden Globe nominee!) from the comfort of their home in stellar 4K ultra HD quality. (Plus, they’ll need a way to catch up on Marvel stories before the release of Avengers: Endgame in April.)

Predator movie collection. 20th Century Fox

3. Predator four-movie collection

The series that cemented Arnold Schwarzenegger as a legendary action star is now available as a box set, including the most recent release – 2018’s The Predator.

The Sandlot. 20th Century Fox

4. The Sandlot 25th anniversary Blu-ray

The 1993 comedy classic celebrated its 25th anniversary this year with a special Blu-ray edition that includes a poster and ten exclusive baseball cards — perfect for a movie lover or a baseball lover.

The Nightmare Before Christmas. Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

5. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton’s animated, somewhat-creepy Nightmare Before Christmas has become an alternative holiday classic. Get it for the film lover in your life who says they’re too cool to watch Elf again.

The Art of Mondo. Insight Editions

6. The Art of Mondo

Mondo, the Texas-based art gallery and online store, is known for limited edition movie art including posters and collectibles. The book brings togethers years of Mondo’s work into one, visually-stunning volume.

The Female Gaze: Essential Movies Made by Women.

7. The Female Gaze: Essential Movies Made By Women

TCM host Alicia Malone’s new book release details the history of women directors — from 1930s silent film director Dorothy Arzner to 2017’s Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins. The book contains biographies of dozens of women directors, as well as essays written by female film critics.

A24 candles.

8. A24 Candles

Everyone’s favorite independent movie studio (which brought you the likes of Lady Bird, Eighth Grade and Moonlight over the past few years) has their own line of candles! There are six different scents to choose from, each inspired by a classic film genre: Horror, Western, Thriller, Noir, Adventure and Musical.

Martin Scorsese. Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty

9. Martin Scorsese masterclass

Get the movie lover in your life something they’ll never forget — a masterclass in filmmaking from Martin Scorsese himself! In an online class, the Oscar winner teaches his filmmaking approach to students over the course of 30 different lectures.

Epson projector. Epson

10. Epson projector

This projector ensures vivid colors and high resolution for anyone hoping to stream movies in their home. Most important: you can easily connect most laptops to it using an HDMI cord.

