10 Adorable Throwback Photos of Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar winner turns 48 today

By Grace Gavilanes
Published on November 11, 2022 07:30 AM
01 of 10

Oh Boy

leonardo-dicaprio-15-1333x2000
Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

Looking fresh-faced as ever, 15-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio gave a half-smile as he posed for a pic in 1989.

02 of 10

TV Star

leonardo-dicaprio-12-1333x2000
Warner Brothers Television/Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Before making a splash on the big screen, DiCaprio starred on Growing Pains as a teen, playing little brother Ben on the hit TV series.

03 of 10

Film Friends

leonardo-dicaprio-11-1333x2000
Charbonneau/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

The rising star headed to the Oscars Governors Ball in 1994, posing alongside fellow actor Elijah Wood.

04 of 10

Hello, Handsome

leonardo-dicaprio-3-2000x1333
Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Since the beginning of his acting career, DiCaprio has been viewed by many as one of the '90s hottest heartthrobs.

05 of 10

Hanging Out

leonardo-dicaprio-17-1333x2000
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Pictured here with What's Eating Gilbert Grape costar Johnny Depp in 1993, DiCaprio attended an event for their film — which garnered the young actor critical acclaim and his first Oscar nod.

06 of 10

Momma's Boy

leonardo-dicaprio-7-1333x2000
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Known to be close to his family, DiCaprio has regularly invited his mom Irmelin to red carpet events and film afterparties — like this instance in 1996, when she accompanied her son to a Total Eclipse event.

07 of 10

Come Together

leonardo-dicaprio-16-1333x2000
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in 1996, DiCaprio starred alongside fellow Hollywood heavyweight Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet. The film launched the swoon-worthy actor into super-stardom.

08 of 10

Serious Business

leonardo-dicaprio-14-2000x1333
United Artists/Getty Images

Back to work! The actor sported a pensive expression while filming scenes for 1998's The Man in the Iron Mask.

09 of 10

Partner in Crime

dicaprio-winslet-2000x1333
HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images

DiCaprio and his Titanic costar Kate Winslet — pictured here at the 1998 Golden Globeshave remained close through the years. The actor even walked his friend down the aisle at her 2012 wedding.

10 of 10

Life's a Beach

leonardo-dicaprio-13-2000x1333
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

Especially when looking at pics of early 2000s Leo filming The Beach.

Related Articles
Black Panther Actresses Share Emotional Moment Remembering Chadwick Boseman
Danai Gurira Gets Emotional Telling Letitia Wright That Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Very Proud' of Her
ryan coogler
'Wakanda Forever' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals He Learned How to Swim for 'Black Panther' Sequel
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Wants to Give Young People Hope They 'Will Have a Future' as She Turns 85
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's New Movie: 'My Little Girl Is All Grown UP'
Chris Rock Will Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix: 'An Unforgettable Moment'
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Joseph Baena and Cedric Begley in scene from “Bully High” taken during filming in Hermosa Beach, CA
Joseph Baena Says 'Bully High' Made Him Reflect on Being Bullied as a Child for Being Overweight
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves Prepares to Fight Bill Skarsgard in Action-Packed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer
Emily Blunt Says She’d Do a Devil Wears Prada Sequel ‘in a Heartbeat’
Emily Blunt Says She'd Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'It's So Fun'
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston 'Hates' Social Media and Says She's 'Not Good at It': 'It's Torture for Me'
jason momoa
Jason Momoa Bares Butt While Stripping Down to Hawaiian Malo: I 'Don't Like Wearing Clothes Anymore'
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Says Family Is 'All That Matters' as He Teases Their 'Shocking' Reality Show
Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the film THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved
Watch Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes Have a Tense Kitchen Conversation in Clip from 'The Menu'
UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE SNOOP DOGG BIOPIC
'Definitive' Snoop Dogg Biopic Movie in the Works — Will Be Told 'in His Own Words'
Letitia Wright in Variety
Letitia Wright Says She Went Into a 'Downward Spiral' After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Idina Menzel from the Disney+ documentary "Which Way to the Stage" Photo by Eric Maldin/Walkman Productions Inc.
Idina Menzel Goes on the Tour of a Lifetime in Trailer for Disney+ Doc 'Which Way to the Stage?'