10 Adorable Throwback Photos of Leonardo DiCaprio

01 of 10 Oh Boy Darlene Hammond/Getty Images Looking fresh-faced as ever, 15-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio gave a half-smile as he posed for a pic in 1989.

02 of 10 TV Star Warner Brothers Television/Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images Before making a splash on the big screen, DiCaprio starred on Growing Pains as a teen, playing little brother Ben on the hit TV series.

03 of 10 Film Friends Charbonneau/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock The rising star headed to the Oscars Governors Ball in 1994, posing alongside fellow actor Elijah Wood.

04 of 10 Hello, Handsome Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images Since the beginning of his acting career, DiCaprio has been viewed by many as one of the '90s hottest heartthrobs.

05 of 10 Hanging Out Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage Pictured here with What's Eating Gilbert Grape costar Johnny Depp in 1993, DiCaprio attended an event for their film — which garnered the young actor critical acclaim and his first Oscar nod.

06 of 10 Momma's Boy Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Known to be close to his family, DiCaprio has regularly invited his mom Irmelin to red carpet events and film afterparties — like this instance in 1996, when she accompanied her son to a Total Eclipse event.

07 of 10 Come Together Steve Granitz/WireImage Back in 1996, DiCaprio starred alongside fellow Hollywood heavyweight Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet. The film launched the swoon-worthy actor into super-stardom.

08 of 10 Serious Business United Artists/Getty Images Back to work! The actor sported a pensive expression while filming scenes for 1998's The Man in the Iron Mask.

09 of 10 Partner in Crime HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images DiCaprio and his Titanic costar Kate Winslet — pictured here at the 1998 Golden Globes — have remained close through the years. The actor even walked his friend down the aisle at her 2012 wedding.