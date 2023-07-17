9 Animate Dolls Just as Fashionable as Barbie

The world has turned Barbie pink in anticipation of the film's release later this week, and Margot Robbie 's amazing recreation of some of the doll's most iconic looks during the film's press tour seems to be all social media can talk about. But while Barbie may be the world's most famous plasticine trendsetter, there are a handful of living dolls who can give her a run for her money in the wardrobe department. These nine animate toys don't come with a Dreamhouse, but they do have some pretty dreamy apparel.

01 of 14 Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Eve's wardrobe may be sold separately, but these looks are well worth the investment.

02 of 14 Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty She always comes fresh out of the box in custom gowns that look like they're fresh out of Bergdorf-Goodman.

03 of 14 Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection Her outfits are as enchanted as she is.

04 of 14 Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty And it isn't just formal-wear! Eve also comes with a full suite of expertly accessorized corporate attire.

05 of 14 Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty But no matter what she's wearing, Eve always shines bright and shines far.

06 of 14 Kim Cattrall as Emmy in Mannequin United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo With glamorous ensembles like this, it's easy to see how this mannequin possessed by the spirit of an Ancient Egyptian woman inspired a massive uptick in customers at her department store.

07 of 14 Kim Cattrall as Emmy in Mannequin Moviestore/Shutterstock She's no dummy when it comes to swimwear either.

08 of 14 M3GAN Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures This humanoid robot doll came to slay...unfortunately, the slaying wasn't relegated exclusively to her outfits.

09 of 14 Chucky from Child's Play United Artists/Getty Sure, Chucky is a possessed ventriloquist dummy. But he's also possessed by a preternatural sense of personal style as evidenced by the choice to match his striped shirt to the lining of his overalls.

10 of 14 Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection While not your traditional fashion icons, both Woody and Buzz understand the power of uniform dressing.

11 of 14 Bratz Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection The Bratz dolls are known for their super-trendy style paired with a feisty attitude, and their real-life film counterparts have both in spades.

12 of 14 Monster High Kailey Schwerman /Paramount+/Courtesy Everett Collection The students of Monster High may be half human, half supernatural creature, but they're all one hundred percent stylish.

13 of 14 Bianca from Lars and the Real Girl MGM/courtesy Everett Collection Okay, so Bianca may not have exactly been "animate" in the traditional sense of the word, but at least one person believed she was alive. And what she lacked in conversational skills and mobility, she made up for in style, from a sexy pair of patent knee-high boots to her array of meet-the-parents-ready sweater sets.