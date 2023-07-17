9 Animate Dolls Just as Fashionable as Barbie

Before Greta Gerwig's Barbie, these movies about animate dolls brought some serious fashion to the silver screen

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Published on July 17, 2023 02:02PM EDT
MONSTER HIGH: THE MOVIE, (aka MONSTER HIGH), from left: Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Lilah Fitzgerald, Justin Derickson, Nasiv Sall, 2022.
Photo:

Kailey Schwerman /Paramount+/Courtesy Everett Collection

The world has turned Barbie pink in anticipation of the film's release later this week, and Margot Robbie's amazing recreation of some of the doll's most iconic looks during the film's press tour seems to be all social media can talk about. But while Barbie may be the world's most famous plasticine trendsetter, there are a handful of living dolls who can give her a run for her money in the wardrobe department. These nine animate toys don't come with a Dreamhouse, but they do have some pretty dreamy apparel.

01 of 14

Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size

Life-Size, Tyra Banks

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Eve's wardrobe may be sold separately, but these looks are well worth the investment.

02 of 14

Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size

Life-Size Tyra Banks

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

She always comes fresh out of the box in custom gowns that look like they're fresh out of Bergdorf-Goodman.

03 of 14

Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size

LIFE-SIZE, Tyra Banks, 2000

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

Her outfits are as enchanted as she is.

04 of 14

Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size

Life-Size Tyra Banks

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

And it isn't just formal-wear! Eve also comes with a full suite of expertly accessorized corporate attire.

05 of 14

Tyra Banks as Eve in Life-Size

Life-Size Tyra Banks

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

But no matter what she's wearing, Eve always shines bright and shines far.

06 of 14

Kim Cattrall as Emmy in Mannequin

KIM CATTRALL, Mannequin

United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

With glamorous ensembles like this, it's easy to see how this mannequin possessed by the spirit of an Ancient Egyptian woman inspired a massive uptick in customers at her department store.

07 of 14

Kim Cattrall as Emmy in Mannequin

Mannequin, Kim Cattrall, Andrew Mccarthy

Moviestore/Shutterstock 

She's no dummy when it comes to swimwear either.

08 of 14

M3GAN

M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

This humanoid robot doll came to slay...unfortunately, the slaying wasn't relegated exclusively to her outfits.

09 of 14

Chucky from Child's Play

Chucky with doll in a scene from the film 'Child's Play', 1988.

United Artists/Getty

Sure, Chucky is a possessed ventriloquist dummy. But he's also possessed by a preternatural sense of personal style as evidenced by the choice to match his striped shirt to the lining of his overalls.

10 of 14

Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story

TOY STORY, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, 1995

Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

While not your traditional fashion icons, both Woody and Buzz understand the power of uniform dressing.

11 of 14

Bratz

BRATZ: THE MOVIE, Logan Browning, Janel Parrish, Nathalia Ramos, Skyler Shaye, 2007

Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Bratz dolls are known for their super-trendy style paired with a feisty attitude, and their real-life film counterparts have both in spades.

12 of 14

Monster High

MONSTER HIGH: THE MOVIE, (aka MONSTER HIGH), from left: Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Lilah Fitzgerald, Justin Derickson, Nasiv Sall, 2022.

Kailey Schwerman /Paramount+/Courtesy Everett Collection

The students of Monster High may be half human, half supernatural creature, but they're all one hundred percent stylish.

13 of 14

Bianca from Lars and the Real Girl

LARS AND THE REAL GIRL, Ryan Gosling, 2007

MGM/courtesy Everett Collection

Okay, so Bianca may not have exactly been "animate" in the traditional sense of the word, but at least one person believed she was alive. And what she lacked in conversational skills and mobility, she made up for in style, from a sexy pair of patent knee-high boots to her array of meet-the-parents-ready sweater sets.

14 of 14

Jigsaw from Saw

SAW II, 2005

Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection

And this marionette may have been a blood-hungry, psychopathic killer, but he also knew the importance of a well-tailored three-piece suit.

Related Articles
Courteney Cox Gets Shocked By Results of TikTok Aging App: 'How Many More Years Is This?
Courteney Cox Is Blown Away by the Results of the TikTok Aging Filter: 'How Many More Years Is This?'
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: ‘We Tried Some Fun Looks'
Ashley Graham Says Growing Up Without a Barbie Doll That Looked Like Her Left Her Mind âTraumatizedâ
Ashley Graham Says Growing Up Without a Barbie Doll That Looked Like Her Left Her Mind ‘Traumatized’
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield 'The Real Housewives of New York City' TV series season 14 premiere
The New Cast of 'Real Housewives of New York' Reveal Whose Wardrobe They’d Want to Steal (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie Nail Looks
15 Margot Robbie Nail Looks to Inspire Your Barbiecore Manicure
ctress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Margot Robbie Kept Her Skin Barbie-Perfect Using 2 Things That You Already Have in Your Kitchen
Stella Banderas bikini pic
Melanie Griffith’s Lookalike Daughter Stella Shares Fun Bikini Snap on Instagram — See the Pic!
America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" VIP Photocall at The London Eye on July 12, 2023
America Ferrera Caps Off the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour with the Sweetest Look — That You Have to See from the Back
Billie Eilish Apple Music
Billie Eilish Was 'Purely Inspired' to Write 'Barbie' Track 'What Was I Made For?' After Overcoming Self-Doubt
Whoopi Goldberg tries to cut Alyssa Farah Griffin's Shirt On Air
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Shirt Confused Everyone on 'The View' — and Then Whoopi Goldberg Threatened to Cut It
John Cena as "Kenmaid" in the Barbie Movie
See a Shirtless John Cena Discuss 'Barbie' in His Mermaid Ken Costume: 'I Was Blown Away'
Emily Blunt wearing Barbie pink shoes for Oppenheimer London Press
Emily Blunt May Star in ‘Oppenheimer,’ but She Wore Her ‘Barbie’ Pink Heels for Press in London
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie Soundtrack
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Plot Twist: Issa Rae Says She Actually Hates Barbie Pink: ‘I’ll Burn It All’
Nicola Coughlan attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Nicola Coughlan Wears Custom Sustainable Dress Covered in Swarovski Crystals for London 'Barbie' Premiere
Ryan Gosling attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square
'Barbie' Star Ryan Gosling Shares His No. 1 Tip for Finding Your Own Ken: 'Drop Something'