TikTokers Are Using Mouth Tape for Better Sleep, but Does It Work?

Take a quick scroll through sleep-related TikTok videos, and it quickly becomes apparent that seemingly everyone and their mother is taping their mouth. (Even comedian Heather McMahan frequently films her husband sleeping with his mouth taped shut and posts it on her social media.) The practice is, well, exactly what it sounds like — using tape to keep your mouth shut in order to force you to breathe through your nose while you sleep. But, is that actually a good idea? The jury is still kind of out.

“Mouth-taping refers to the practice of using tape to seal the lips together during sleep to promote nasal breathing," explains Dr. Shereen Lim, a dentist specializing in dental sleep medicine. "Try snoring with your mouth closed, and then open. You can see that it's harder to snore with the mouth closed." What’s so great about breathing through your nose? A whole host of things. “Nasal breathing promotes better oral and jaw muscle tone. This tends to reduce collapsibility of the airway, and sleep becomes more restful,” Dr. Lim points out. Additionally, breathing through your nose allows you to filter, warm, and humidify the air, which can reduce irritation, adds sleep specialist Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell. “Breathing through your nose also aids in the elasticity of the lungs and leads to more oxygen absorption in your blood. All of these things help to improve your sleep quality,” she says.

All that’s fine and dandy, but if you’re not naturally breathing through your nose, forcing yourself to do so by taping your mouth shut may not be as great of a solution as it may seem.​​ “Many people report fewer sleep disturbances and feeling more refreshed upon waking with mouth-taping, but it’s not going to be beneficial if there’s severe structural narrowing of the airway,” says Dr. Lim. “This could be related to problems inside the airway like severe congestion or enlarged adenoids and tonsils, or extremely narrow or receded jaws which form the outer support for the airway.” Her suggested rule of thumb: “If you can’t breathe comfortably for three minutes with your lips sealed during the daytime, then it’s best not to try mouth taping — and also, seek out treatment from a ENT, airway dentist, or myofunctional therapist.” Dr. Holliday-Bell agrees, pointing out that, while there is some research showing that mouth-taping may be beneficial for select individuals, the research is still lacking to make it a more broad recommendation and that it’s absolutely worth consulting with a medical professional before trying it.

All that being said, if you do want to give it a try (and have the okay from an expert to do so), which mouth tape you choose matters. Below, take a look at five good options.