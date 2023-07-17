Mountain Biker Helped Save 4 Hikers Before He Died in Hot Calif. Valley

"Please remember to bring an adequate amount of water and food if you are enjoying our backcountry," Cal Fire San Diego said

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Published on July 17, 2023 04:03PM EDT
Mountain biker dies helping hiker
A mountain biker died on Saturday after helping hikers in California. Photo:

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire / Facebook

A mountain biker died Saturday while attempting to help four hikers who were dehydrated in the mountains near San Diego in triple-digit temperatures.

Cal Fire San Diego said in a Facebook post Saturday that the hikers were rescued from the Carrizo Gorge region, which was described as "very rugged and remote" in the Jacumba Mountains.

Four mountain bikers discovered the hikers, who had no food or water, according to ABC affiliate KGTV-TV and Fox 5 affiliate KSWB-TV. According to AccuWeather, the high temperature in Jacumba on Saturday was 106 degrees.

Two bikers headed out to meet rescuers and lead them to the hikers, while the other two remained.

The hikers were rescued from the area by helicopter and evaluated by paramedics, but they refused to go to the hospital, according to the reports.

Two of the bikers headed back, but one became separated. The separated biker was eventually discovered unconscious at the quarter marker past the trail head, according to KSWB-TV.

The biker was in critical condition when rescued, per KGTV-TV and KSWB-TV. He died en route to the hospital. 

In a separate Facebook post, Cal Fire San Diego thanked the bystanders who "were able to lead the firefighters and rescue helicopter in to where the patients were in this very rugged and remote area."

"Please remember to bring an adequate amount of water and food if you are enjoying our backcountry and try to plan activities earlier in the day when the temperatures are cooler," they added. "Also, hike in a group and let friends and family know where you’ll be and what time you expect to finish.

Cal Fire did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. 

