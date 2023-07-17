Mother Visiting Pa. Among 5 Killed in 'Fierce' Flash Floods; Her 2 Kids Still Missing

"Every effort will be made to bring these beautiful children home to their families," the Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania fire chief said

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
Updated on July 17, 2023 01:16PM EDT
5 dead, 2 missing in Penn. flash floods
Five people were killed by Saturday's floodwaters in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Photo:

Upper Makefield Township Police Department

A South Carolina mother was among the five people killed when raging floodwaters flooded a Pennsylvania road Saturday evening, and her two young children are still missing.

The mother and her family, who were visiting from Charleston, were driving to a barbecue around 5:30 p.m. when their car was overwhelmed by flash flooding along Route 532 in Upper Makefield Township, Fire Chief Tim Brewer said at a press conference Sunday

"As they tried to escape the fierce floodwaters, dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and the grandmother grabbed the two additional children, ages 9 months and 2 years," Brewer said. "Miraculously, dad and his son got out safely, however, the grandmother, the mother and the two children were swept away by the flood waters."

The mother was killed in the flooding, but the grandmother was found alive, according to Brewer. None of those killed or the two missing children have been identified at this time. 

Brewer said Sunday that up to seven inches of rain fell in the area in about 45 minutes, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV and the New York Times.

"In my 44 years, I’ve never seen anything like it," he said. "When the water came up, it came up very swiftly. We do not think that anybody drove into it, that they were actively on that road when it happened."

"This is a devastating blow to this Bucks County community," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said at the Sunday press conference. "We are all here. This is a moment for all of us to come together. The 13 million people in Pennsylvania are here with you and praying with you."

Brewer said in an update Monday that authorities have been able to "triple" the number of assists to search for the two children, calling it a "massive undertaking."

Drones, canine units and "underwater assets" will be deployed along Houghs Creek, a tributary of the Delaware River, per the Bucks County Courier Times. Over 100 crews are expected to be on the ground Monday.

"Every effort will be made to bring these beautiful children home to their families," he said.

