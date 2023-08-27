Georgia Mom of 3 Confirmed Dead 2 Years After Going Missing in Rural Area

Authorities identified the remains of a Georgia mother of three Tuesday, two years after she was first reported missing.

Olivia Samantha Fowler initially went missing on Aug. 14, 2021 in Meriwether County, Ga, Sheriff Chuck Smith said in a press release. In December 2022, human remains were found in a rural part of the county that were eventually confirmed to be Fowler’s, Smith said.

She was last seen the day before she vanished. In the two years since she first went missing, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have assisted with the missing person investigation. Part of the remains found in December were sent to the FBI Crime Lab in Quantico, Va., Smith said.

“This missing person case has been investigated by us and other supporting agencies, especially the FBI, Columbus Resident Agency,” Smith said in the release. “They have been instrumental in assisting our personnel with their resources. This case will now be classified from a missing person case to a death investigation.”

The investigation is still ongoing. Smith did not say if the death was being investigated as suspicious, saying that there is “much evidence to be analyzed and processed.”

“The family request that they be allowed to properly grieve this recent news and to be supportive of them during this difficult time,” Smith said. “The family would like the public to know that Olivia was not only a mother, but a daughter, a sister, a grandchild, and an important member of the Fowler family.”

Last year, Fowler’s sister Roxanne told Dateline that Olivia had been staying at her boyfriend’s house the night before she went missing, but that when he woke up she was gone. Roxanne said her sister was last seen the next morning by a Georgia Department of Natural Resources officer.

Roxanne also told Dateline that she and her sister grew up in the small town of Woodbury, Ga.

“It’s a really small town,” Roxanne told Dateline. “We only have one grocery store.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-6651 or the FBI tip line at 770-216-3000.

“Although the outcome of the disappearance of Olivia Samantha Fowler is not what any of the family or law enforcement wanted, this investigation remains active and ongoing,” Sheriff Smith said in the press release. “Our focus now is to allow the family to grieve.”

