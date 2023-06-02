Mother of Missing 5-Year-Old Colo. Girl Arrested After Human Remains Found in Her Apartment

Authorities arrested the mother of a missing 5-year-old after the girl’s remains were allegedly discovered in the woman’s apartment in Aurora, Colo.

Alexus Tanielle Nelson was initially taken into custody earlier in the week on one charge of attempting to influence a public servant, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Charges of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence were added Thursday after the girl’s remains were allegedly found in a closet at Nelson’s home Wednesday, say police.

Officers were first called to the suspect's home, after her mother told authorities she made “concerning statements” to her via text. She also told police she was concerned about the safety of her grandchild.

When police arrived, Nelson, 27, allegedly told them she gave her daughter up for adoption, however she couldn’t provide proof of documentation. Police were unable to verify the claims with state records, leading to her initial arrest.

While police said they are awaiting positive identification of the victim by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified the missing girl as Maha Li Hobbs.

"We are very confident that this is our victim," Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a press conference Thursday.

“There’s a high probability that murder charges will end up being filed,” he added.

Nelson is being held on $100,000 bond.

It’s unclear if she entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.