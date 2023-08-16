'I Got My Mom's Gun Last Night': Mother of Boy, 6, Who Shot Va. Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Neglect

Deja Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot a Virginia teacher inside an elementary school classroom earlier this year, has pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting that left the teacher seriously wounded.

On Tuesday, Taylor, 25, pleaded guilty to felony child neglect for failing to securely store the legally-owned gun her son brought to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Jan. 6. That day, the boy removed the gun from his backpack and used it to shoot his first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, according to the Associated Press, CNN, and ABC News.

She had originally been charged with misdemeanor reckless storage of a firearm but that charge was dropped, the news outlets report. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Police said the boy fired one round at Zwerner, 25, following an altercation in the classroom, and at the time said it was “not an accidental shooting,” PEOPLE reported. Zwerner was hit by a bullet that went through her hand and then struck her chest. Zwerner's attorney Diane Toscano told PEOPLE in April that her client had endured four surgeries and still had a bullet lodged inside her.



"It could've been fatal," Zwerner said in a March interview with the TODAY show. "We believe — with my hand being up, with it going through my hand first — we believe that, by the bullet going through the hand first, that it most likely saved my life."



Zwerner later filed a $40 million lawsuit against school administrators, alleging that they ignored several warnings by different teachers on the day of the shooting that the child involved was behaving violently and reportedly had a gun, PEOPLE reported. Also mentioned in the suit is an alleged incident that happened during the prior school year in which the then-5-year-old boy is accused of strangling and choking a teacher.



According to search warrants obtained by the AP, the child said, “I shot that [expletive] dead,” and “I got my mom’s gun last night,” after the attack.

Though the 6-year-old boy was initially taken into custody, authorities have never charged him, citing his age, reports say. Prosecutors said Tuesday that the child told investigators that he grabbed his mother's gun from her purse ahead of the attack by climbing onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Taylor had legally purchased the gun in July 2022.

Taylor told authorities after the shooting that she thought her gun was in her purse, secured with a trigger lock, and that she stored the keys to the lock under her mattress, the AP reports.

During a later search of the homes belonging to Taylor and her mother, however, authorities found no lockboxes or keys to trigger locks at either of the properties, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office release.

Due to the child's repeated alleged violent behaviors, a parent was required to accompany him to school. On the day of the shooting, however, no parent was present, CNN reported.

"We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives," the boy's family said in a statement in January, per CNN.



Taylor's attorney, James Ellenson, told ABC News this week that he feels there were other “mitigating factors” — including being a victim of domestic abuse — that contributed to his client's role in the shooting and that she does not deserve to spend time behind bars.

Deja Taylor (right) with attorney James Ellenson. Billy Schuerman/Daily Press/Tribune News Service via Getty



Ellenson also told ABC News that the child has been staying with grandparents and is "doing better every day thanks to therapy” and their support.

According to the news outlets, Taylor faces up to five years in jail for the crime. However, as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors do not intend to impose a sentence longer than six months in accordance with state sentencing guidelines.

She has also pleaded guilty to being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during purchase of a firearm in a separate case, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office release. She is scheduled to be sentenced in the federal case on October 18 and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.

