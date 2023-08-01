Here Are The Most Valuable Beanie Babies, According to an Expert

If you've been wondering where the buzz for Beanie Babies has been coming from in the last couple of weeks, look no further than Apple TV+'s The Beanie Bubble.

The film — which stars Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan — is a fictionalized chronicling of the journey of the Beanie Baby craze that began in 1993. Directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash, the film tracks toy creator Ty Warner's conception of the famous stuffed animals and the small group of enthusiastic mothers in a Chicago neighborhood who made the plush toys a sensation.

“I applaud the filmmakers for capturing the unprecedented energy and excitement – though not the facts – surrounding the original release of Beanie Babies 30 years ago," Warner said in a rare statement. "The movie is, by its own admission, partly fiction. But, like the filmmakers, I am in the business of dreams, and I admire their creative spirit. To the fans and collectors of Beanie Babies who have been there for the last three decades, thank you for all the love you have shown.”

Though Ty Inc. gave away some new Beanie Babies to those who went to see the film in theaters, if you're in possession of the older Beanies and are wondering how valuable they are, it turns out you can still get a pretty penny ... for some of them.

We reached out to Beanie Baby expert Karen Boeker — an educator, counterfeit expert, researcher, co-editor of Beanie books and analyzer of values — to give us the rundown on the most valuable Beanie Babies below.

It's important to note that "Beanie value isn't as simple as [owning one particular toy]," says Boeker. "The generation, country where it was made, color and condition are what can make it a $5 or $1000 Beanie."

