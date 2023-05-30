What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35

Welcome to What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying, where we feature the most popular Amazon products our readers are loving this month. Find something you need, want, or never knew you needed below.

With summer right around the corner, we’re refreshing our wardrobes with flowy dresses and strappy sandals that will both look and feel cool in warm weather. Are you looking for inexpensive clothing, shoes, and accessories that can get you summer-ready, too?

Below are nine of the most popular Amazon fashion finds that PEOPLE readers bought in May — we thought you might like them, too. Read on to see what items our readers are buying in droves this month.

What PEOPLE Readers Bought in May

Bagenius Clear Crossbody Stadium Bag Purse

Amazon

Buy It! Bagenius Clear Crossbody Stadium Bag Purse, $10.96 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

If you’ve got tickets for a big summer concert or baseball game, check in on what you’re allowed to bring with you before you go. Often, the only types of bags allowed in stadiums are clear totes like this one. This transparent purse is slightly smaller than most stadium standards but still has plenty of space for your phone, wallet, and keys, and best of all, it won't weigh you down.

Reviewers describe it as "handy" and "money well spent." It's received thousands of rave reviews and five-star ratings for its comfortable feel, durability, and overall value. It's no surprise that readers bought more than 560 bags this month, making it the most popular fashion accessory we featured in May.

Sojos Retro Polarized Oversized Sunglasses

Amazon

Buy It! Sojos Retro Polarized Oversized Sunglasses, $15.99 (orig. $21.59); amazon.com

You can’t underestimate a good pair of summer sunglasses. Our readers are loving these shades that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent mentioned on a recent Amazon Live featuring her favorite summertime essentials. The vintage-style sunglasses have an oversized thick square frame and come in a variety of fun and practical colors.

Plus the frames are coated to provide UV protection. In short, these sunnies have a luxe feel without the luxe price tag.

Chartou Drawstring Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Chartou Drawstring Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants in Black, $24.98–$25.98 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Wide-leg linen pants are the way to go in summer for several reasons. Linen reigns supreme as the best summer fabric because it’s lightweight, breathable, and non-clingy. These linen-blend palazzo pants are cool and chic for the office, vacation, and brunch with friends because they have an expandable waistband, an adjustable drawstring, side pockets, and a draped leg silhouette.

Hundreds of shoppers have given the pants a five-star rating, noting how “comfortable and flattering” they are in reviews. “Took these on vacation in Europe where it was 95 degrees with no fans or air-conditioning. They looked classy, casual, and were very comfortable and best of all cool,” one customer shared.

Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote

Amazon

Buy It! Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote, $16.90 amazon.com

If you plan to hit the beach this summer, this mesh bag is a must-have. It’s made of nylon and polyester and features a simple design that makes it easy to access towels, flip-flops, cover-ups, and anything else you pack. Additionally, it's sand-resistant, so you won't have to worry about bringing the beach home with you.

It's available in 13 colors, including gray, lavender, and tan, so you're sure to find one that matches your swimsuit. Plus, the beach bag is foldable, making it easy to pack in a suitcase.

Milumia Button Down Blouse

Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Button Down Blouse in Blue, $27.99; amazon.com

After the coronation of King Charles on May 6, Kate Middleton attended a volunteer event wearing a silky blue shirt that subsequently sold out. Our royal fans went wild for the lovely spring look and snapped up this similar button-down blouse that’s only $28. The cute puffed sleeves have a cuff at the end that can be unbuttoned and rolled up on those extra-hot days.

Shapermint High-Waisted Body Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Shapermint High-Waisted Body Shorts, $24.99–$28.19 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Readers are opting for the Shapermint High-Waisted Body Shorts to wear under summer dresses. They are woven from a mix of spandex and nylon, so they’re super stretchy, and they provide coverage and smoothing right where you need it. According to reviewers, the shapewear shorts are breathable, meaning the extra fabric shouldn’t cause you to overheat. Choose from five neutral colors, all of which are available in sizes small through 4XL plus.

The best-selling body shorts have racked up nearly 19,000 five-star ratings. One happy customer wrote, “Best undergarment to date! Wish I'd bought it sooner!... Even with all the bending, moving, dancing, etc, it stayed in place! Never had to pull it up or readjust.”

Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Tiered Maxi Dress with Pockets $35.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Consider snapping up this cute maxi dress today — many of our readers already have. The sleeveless dress has a soft, comfortable fabric and a roomy fit, so you won't be clinging to your clothing on hot days. The tiered skirt adds to its breezy nature. Plus, who doesn’t love a dress with pockets?

Wear it with comfy sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual daytime look, or go for heeled sandals and your favorite accessories at night. The dress comes in sizes S–XL and is available in 16 colors, including lilac, blue, grass green, and neutral shades like black and khaki.

Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in White, $8.56 (orig. $12) amazon.com

PEOPLE readers are lightening up their wardrobes with a timeless white tee. Hanes Perfect Short-Sleeve T-Shirts are made with 100 percent cotton sourced from American farms for a lightweight and breathable feel. The fabric is opaque, and the shirt has no tags for a smooth finish. It's easy to wear with jeans, shorts, maxi skirts, linen pants — pretty much anything you have in your closet.

It provides just the right amount of coverage without being too much for warm weather. It’s available in sizes S–5XL; for a more relaxed fit, the brand recommends sizing up.

Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals

Amazon

Buy It! Joomra Pillow Slide Sandals, $19.99–$24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

For puttering around the house and backyard, you definitely need a comfortable pair of slip-on shoes. These Joomra slide sandals, a best-seller on Amazon, fit the bill with their ultra-cushiony EVA material and ergonomic design that supports the curves of your foot. Plus, the non-slip ridged outsole is waterproof, making them great for indoor and outdoor use. The minimalist sandals comes in 15 colors and patterns, so you have plenty to choose from.

These pillow slides have a whopping 18,000 five-star ratings as of this writing. One reviewer noted, “As an avid shoe buyer and comfort seeker, these scandals are a great purchase! They added the slides are so soft, wearing them is “like walking on a cloud.”

