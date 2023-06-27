What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds

Welcome to What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying, where we feature the most popular Amazon products our readers are loving this month. Find something you need, want, or never knew you needed below.

When it comes to shopping, PEOPLE readers are a multi-faceted group. They fill their carts with essentials like cleaning tools to save time and energy, storage solutions, and seasonal home decor. So we weren’t surprised to learn that readers bought cordless vacuums, storage and crossbody bags, and buzzy beauty products this month.

Below are 14 of the most popular Amazon products that PEOPLE readers are loving right now, so we thought you might like them, too. Keep reading to see what they bought this month.

What PEOPLE Readers Bought in June

Tonulax Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

Buy It! Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $19.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

Lighting is one of the most inexpensive ways to sprinkle a bit of magic into an outdoor space. These Tonulax garden lights resemble fireflies at night and they sway gently on flexible wires when the wind blows. Place them in a flower bed or mix them with a shrub to create an attractive landscape. Best of all, they are solar-powered, so there's no need to worry about having an outdoor electric outlet.

Shoppers describe the outdoor lights as "whimsical" and "pretty," and readers bought more than 1,400 sets of lights, making it the most popular product we featured in June.

ZokerLife Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It! ZokerLife Stick Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

Readers are quickly picking up dust, hair, pet dander, and crumbs with this ZokerLife Stick Vacuum that cleans on high-pile carpets, hard floors, stairs, and car interiors. The device comes with a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places. Additionally, the brush head is equipped with swivel steering that allows you to maneuver around obstacles as well as LED lights that illuminate fine dust. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of stairs and furniture — and it's a whopping 79 percent off right now!

Lego City Police Car Toy and Lego Icons Bonsai Tree Building Set

Amazon

Buy It! Lego City Police Car Toy, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lego Icons Bonsai Tree Building Set, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Legos have been a hot ticket item this month. Amongst the most popular are the City Police Car Toy and the Bonsai Tree Building Set. The police car is ideal for little ones who are ages 5 and up. The car has intricate details like wide rims, headlights, and sirens, and comes with a police officer to sit behind the wheel.

This top-rated bonsai set has with 878 pieces, including interchangeable ones that can be used to make a beautiful cherry blossom tree or a bonsai tree. Once built, the tree measures 7 inches tall. One reviewer raved that this set was particularly good for both “a Lego enthusiast” and “someone [who is] tired of killing office plants.”

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

Amazon

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer, $12.97 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Readers also stocked up on a few products to prepare for summer, like this L’Oréal Lumi Glotion that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent mentioned on a recent Amazon Live. She’s not the only one after a little summer glow: Martha Stewart’s makeup artist, Daisy Toye, revealed she uses it on on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star daily.

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows

Amazon

Buy It! Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you really want to guarantee a good night's sleep without overheating, consider snapping up these pillows by Supa Modern — 206 readers already have. They are filled with gel-infused shredded memory foam and covered with a bamboo fabric that is breathable and cooling. They are designed for all sleepers, whether you like to snooze on your side, back, or stomach.

Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat

Amazon

Buy It! Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Humans aren't the only ones who like staying cool as temperatures rise. Keep your furry pets comfortable with the Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat. Its gel bead interior cools off your dog for up to three hours at a time. And since it doesn't require water, refrigeration, batteries, or electricity, the mat is a great low-maintenance option for the home, kennel, yard, or car. Plus, it can easily fold up for travel.

Scroll on to shop more of the most popular Amazon products PEOPLE readers bought this month.

Amazon

Buy It! Leture Pu Leather Small Jewelry Box, $7.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hilife Portable Handheld Steamer, $29.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder for Car, $11.39 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop, $137.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Runbox Crossbody Belt Bag, $9.99 (orig. $16.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ticonn Extra Large Moving Bags, 4 Pack, $26.95; amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Drovan Queen Mattress Topper, $38.91 (orig. $179.90); amazon.com



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more

