Lifestyle What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds Prices start at $8 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 11:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten Welcome to What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying, where we feature the most popular Amazon products our readers are loving this month. Find something you need, want, or never knew you needed below. When it comes to shopping, PEOPLE readers are a multi-faceted group. They fill their carts with essentials like cleaning tools to save time and energy, storage solutions, and seasonal home decor. So we weren’t surprised to learn that readers bought cordless vacuums, storage and crossbody bags, and buzzy beauty products this month. Below are 14 of the most popular Amazon products that PEOPLE readers are loving right now, so we thought you might like them, too. Keep reading to see what they bought this month. What PEOPLE Readers Bought in June Lego City Police Car Toy, $7.99 (orig. $9.99) Runbox Crossbody Belt Bag, $9.99 (orig. $16.98) Car Caché Purse Holder, $11.99 (orig. $26.99) Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $19.98 (orig. $26.98) ZokerLife Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $699.99) Ticonn Extra Large Moving Bags, 4 Pack, $26.95 Lego Icons Bonsai Tree Building Set, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Hilife Portable Handheld Steamer, $29.99 (orig. $36.99) Drovan Queen Mattress Topper, $69.90 (orig. $179.90) L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer, $12.97 (orig. $15.99) Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop, $137.99 Leture Faux Leather Jewelry Box, $7.99 Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat, $59.99 (orig. $89.99) The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off Tonulax Solar Garden Lights Amazon Buy It! Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $19.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com Lighting is one of the most inexpensive ways to sprinkle a bit of magic into an outdoor space. These Tonulax garden lights resemble fireflies at night and they sway gently on flexible wires when the wind blows. Place them in a flower bed or mix them with a shrub to create an attractive landscape. Best of all, they are solar-powered, so there's no need to worry about having an outdoor electric outlet. Shoppers describe the outdoor lights as "whimsical" and "pretty," and readers bought more than 1,400 sets of lights, making it the most popular product we featured in June. ZokerLife Stick Vacuum Amazon Buy It! ZokerLife Stick Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com Readers are quickly picking up dust, hair, pet dander, and crumbs with this ZokerLife Stick Vacuum that cleans on high-pile carpets, hard floors, stairs, and car interiors. The device comes with a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places. Additionally, the brush head is equipped with swivel steering that allows you to maneuver around obstacles as well as LED lights that illuminate fine dust. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld device, making it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of stairs and furniture — and it's a whopping 79 percent off right now! Lego City Police Car Toy and Lego Icons Bonsai Tree Building Set Amazon Buy It! Lego City Police Car Toy, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Buy It! Lego Icons Bonsai Tree Building Set, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Legos have been a hot ticket item this month. Amongst the most popular are the City Police Car Toy and the Bonsai Tree Building Set. The police car is ideal for little ones who are ages 5 and up. The car has intricate details like wide rims, headlights, and sirens, and comes with a police officer to sit behind the wheel. This top-rated bonsai set has with 878 pieces, including interchangeable ones that can be used to make a beautiful cherry blossom tree or a bonsai tree. Once built, the tree measures 7 inches tall. One reviewer raved that this set was particularly good for both “a Lego enthusiast” and “someone [who is] tired of killing office plants.” L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Amazon Buy It! L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer, $12.97 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Readers also stocked up on a few products to prepare for summer, like this L’Oréal Lumi Glotion that Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent mentioned on a recent Amazon Live. She’s not the only one after a little summer glow: Martha Stewart’s makeup artist, Daisy Toye, revealed she uses it on on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star daily. The 9 Best Moisturizers with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows Amazon Buy It! Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com If you really want to guarantee a good night's sleep without overheating, consider snapping up these pillows by Supa Modern — 206 readers already have. They are filled with gel-infused shredded memory foam and covered with a bamboo fabric that is breathable and cooling. They are designed for all sleepers, whether you like to snooze on your side, back, or stomach. Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat Amazon Buy It! Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Humans aren't the only ones who like staying cool as temperatures rise. Keep your furry pets comfortable with the Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat. Its gel bead interior cools off your dog for up to three hours at a time. And since it doesn't require water, refrigeration, batteries, or electricity, the mat is a great low-maintenance option for the home, kennel, yard, or car. Plus, it can easily fold up for travel. Scroll on to shop more of the most popular Amazon products PEOPLE readers bought this month. Amazon Buy It! Leture Pu Leather Small Jewelry Box, $7.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hilife Portable Handheld Steamer, $29.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Car Cache Purse Holder for Car, $11.39 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop, $137.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Runbox Crossbody Belt Bag, $9.99 (orig. $16.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ticonn Extra Large Moving Bags, 4 Pack, $26.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Drovan Queen Mattress Topper, $38.91 (orig. $179.90); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more See More from PEOPLE Shopping Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Necklace Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Finally Back in Stock Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and More Celebs Keep Turning to This Extremely Practical Summer Outfit Formula This Bissell Vacuum Cleaner and Steam Mop That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Time and Stress’ Is on Sale at Amazon