What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Apple AirTags on Sale, Bissell Carpet Cleaners, and Personal Fans

You like to fill their carts with cleaning tools to keep your home neat and tidy, but you’re also quick to snap up best-selling fashion and beauty products. The range is quite impressive, really. Given the patterns we've seen this year, we weren’t surprised to learn that readers bought portable carpet cleaners, cooling products, and buzzy tech gadgets more than anything else this month, particularly during Amazon Prime Day.

These are 11 of the most popular Amazon products your fellow PEOPLE readers are loving right now, and we thought you might like them, too. Read on to find out more about each — prices start at under $20, and many items are on sale.

What PEOPLE Readers Bought in July

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $110 (Save 15%)

You can’t underestimate a good pair of earbuds. Our readers are loving Apple’s second generation AirPods: You can listen to music or podcasts for up to five hours when they’re fully charged, and when they need a little juice, just pop them back in the charging case for 15 minutes — then they'll last for another three hours.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry, $24

If you have dry and chapped lips, this mask could help. With each use, the overnight treatment that’s brimming with vitamin C and antioxidants provides a bevy of moisture and nourishment, which likely explains why it has more than 23,000 five-star ratings. Readers bought more than 3,700 lip masks this month, making it the most popular product we featured in July.

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $40 (Save 43%)

Balancing a hair dryer and round brush for an at-home blowout is no easy feat, but this styling tool is like having both in one hand. It has nylon bristles that help smooth strands and reduce frizz by up to 30 percent for a bouncy and full finish.

Lodge Pan 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (Save 42%)

This heavy-duty, heat-retaining skillet is great for searing, sauteing, pan-frying, and more. The best-seller in its category easily transfers from the stovetop to the oven for baking, and it's great for preparing several foods at once over an open campfire, like bacon, hot dogs, and beans.

Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows, $47 with coupon (Save 20%)

For hot sleepers looking for some relief, these pillows are a must-have, according to Amazon reviewers. Their cooling gel memory foam filling helps regulate your body's temperature so that you can sleep comfortably throughout the night — whether you snooze on your back, side, or stomach.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $18 (Save 28%)

When hanging out at the beach, attending outdoor events, and running errands, this fan should always be with you. It has two speed modes and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 21 hours. Amazon's best-selling personal fan also works as a power bank, so you can charge your phone on the go.

Crest 3D Whitestrips, $46

Get up to a year's supply of teeth whitening with this Crest Whitestrips deluxe kit, which includes two one-hour express strips. According to the brand, full results should be visible in 20 days; however, Amazon shoppers say they saw gradual improvements after just one use.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $85 (Save 14%)

Designed to track luggage and everyday items such as wallets and keys, this handy smart gadget can always tell you where your stuff is. It instantly connects to your iPhone or iPad and shows its exact location via the Find My app — it's that simple.

Amazon Smart Plug, $25

Along with an Alexa device, this plug transforms any home into a smart home. You can use it to turn off and on lights, appliances, and fans with your voice and via an app on your phone (even when you’re not home).

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner, $124

PEOPLE readers can’t stop buying this popular Bissell device, designed to remove stains and odor from carpets, furniture, and even your car’s seats. Because it's compact and portable, it can be used practically anywhere an electrical outlet is within reach.

Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick, $50

Is your television dumb? No big deal. With an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can access all the streaming services you subscribe to, including Netflix, Max, and Spotify, right from your TV's HDMI port.

