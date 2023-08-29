What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Steam Mops, Vacuums, and Carpet Cleaners

Welcome to What PEOPLE Readers Are Buying, where we feature the most popular Amazon products our readers are loving this month. Find something you need, want, or never knew you needed below.

If there’s one thing PEOPLE readers will always fill their virtual carts with, it’s products that simply make their lives easier — especially when cleaning is involved. The key to making cleaning a little less daunting is having quality tools that will keep every room in your home spotless, whether you're scrubbing, wiping, sweeping, or vacuuming.

Below are nine of the most popular Amazon cleaning products that PEOPLE readers are loving right now. Read on to see what they bought in droves this month.

Cleaning Tools and Devices PEOPLE Readers Bought in August

Bossdan Handheld Cordless Vacuum, $37 (Save 50%)

If you’re looking for a portable vacuum cleaner to tackle daily messes, this handheld device by Bossdan is a great option. You can use the mini handheld vacuum in various areas, including car interiors, between couch cushions, and on high-pile carpets. It comes with a couch brush, a two-in-one crevice, and a brush tool to clean nooks and crannies efficiently.

One shopper called it “the best handheld ever” and wrote, “This lightweight picker-upper is amazing… I can pick up crumbs on my kitchen floor super fast and haven’t had to sweep the floor at all since I got this.”

Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $42 (Save 31%)

The Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber eliminates the need to hunch over your tub while scrubbing away soap scum and hard water stains. The handle extends up to 47 inches, so it can easily clean grime off of floors, baseboards, showers, and more. It also has a brush head with a 45-degree adjustable angle and three additional multipurpose brush attachments for cleaning different surfaces and messes. PEOPLE readers purchased 1,950 scrubbers this month, making it the most popular Amazon cleaning tool we featured in August.

Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover, $24 (Save 25%)

This handy pet roller will make the process of removing unwanted pet hair from your home less of a hassle. Run the tool over any fabric, couch, or carpet to remove excess hair; its curved edges work on carpets and rugs, while its flat edges are made to take on sofas and rugs. It was even deemed the best pet remover for furniture by our PEOPLE Tested team.

You can use the Uproot Cleaner Pro on anything that's not knitted, so it can practically be utilized anywhere. You can even use it on your pet to pick up fur that's about to shed.



ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $176 (Save 76%)

Thanks to this robot vacuum and mop’s self-cleaning technology, it can pick up dirt and debris, and remove stubborn spots and stains even when you're not home. The device can be programmed to clean your house when and where you want it to, all from your smartphone — and it’s a whopping 76 percent off right now.



Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, with many raving about how it’s a “saving grace” and “picks up everything."



Bissell Steam Mop, $103

Looking for an effective way to clean your floors without using harsh chemicals? Check out this Bissell steam mop. It has racked up over 14,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who have called it a “major time saver” and says it's “easy to maneuver.” The mop’s 12-ounce water tank heats up in minutes, and, according to shoppers, is big enough to clean a “large room” before it needs to be refilled.





Eureka Lightweight Stick Vacuum $50 (Save 29%)

You don't have to break the bank to score a powerful vacuum cleaner. This Eureka Stick Vacuum is just $50, and, with its swivel steering, it easily sucks up dirt and debris hiding in your home. Its motorized brush roll traps and loosens particles on carpet and hard floors and converts to a handheld vacuum.



One shopper called it a "real workhouse" and shared, "There's enough suction power to use on a low pile carpet and is excellent on bare floors."





Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $150 (Save 24%)

It's tough scrubbing out garden-variety dirt and messes once they land on your carpet or furniture — this Hoover carpet cleaner can help. Thanks to its SpinScrub brushes that rotate 360 degrees and a nozzle, the device deep cleans by lifting dirt and stains. Additionally, it uses hot air to dry just-cleaned carpets and upholstery quickly.



It’s earned an impressive 33,000+ five-star ratings from users who have praised the machine for making their “carpet and furniture look brand new.”

Cldream Spray Mop, $24 with Coupon (Save 30%)

If you have this sleek and easy-to-maneuver spray mop, there’s no need to break out a mop and bucket to keep your floors spotless. The device includes two reusable mop pads for wet and dry cleaning. The chenille mop pad is highly absorbent, so it works well for cleaning up spills, while the microfiber mop pad removes dust, dirt, and other dry debris. Since the mop pads can be machine washed, you can reuse them repeatedly, eliminating single-use pads.



Prettycare Cordless Vacuum, $90 with Coupon (Save 38%)

Readers are saying goodbye to tangled cords and carrying a heavy upright vacuum from room to room because of this Prettycare Cordless Vacuum. The tool rotates left and right up to 180 degrees, making it ideal for cleaning under surfaces and hard-to-reach places. Plus, it weighs just 3 pounds.



It can also be converted into a handheld device, able to clean above-floor messes quickly and target tough spots like curtains and upholstered furniture with multiple attachments.

