Keep reading to discover the most comfortable sandals that will have you strutting in style this season.

“Being confident and comfortable in your shoes is always on trend,” says Marion Parke, a podiatric surgeon and founder of her eponymous shoe label Marion Parke. “Barefoot and limping are out.”

From comfortable straps to foot-molding insoles, and of course, cute designs, we compiled a list of research-backed and podiatrist-recommended sandals that will not only keep your feet happy all day long but also look cute while doing so.

“Comfortable sandals are all about the material, padding, arch support, and straps,” Marion Yau, celebrity podiatrist, BSc, tells PEOPLE. “Whenever you wear sandals, you want them to look great and be supportive.” But to actually be good for your feet, your sandals have to have that extra oomph to get you through the day completely ache-free.

Whether you’re gearing up for warmer months, prepping for a beach vacation, or just getting tired of your everyday sneakers, comfortable sandals are a staple for everyone’s closet — and you’ll need a go-to pair when it’s time to beat the heat.

Best Everyday Birkenstocks Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Those wanting an everyday, slip-on shoe with excellent arch support will fall in love with this classic option from Birkenstock. Who It’s Not Good For Some shoppers may be in the market for a more sophisticated sandal that can be worn to dressier events, such as a summer wedding. When celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes are repeat wearers of a shoe, you know it’s a good pick — especially when that pair happens to be Birkenstock Arizonas. These shoes are specifically designed to provide superior arch and anatomical support in regards to its contoured footbed (designed in the shape of a “healthy foot,” according to the brand) and EVA cushioning that works double-time to absorb shock while you walk. The insole also features defined medial and metatarsal arches in order to support the rest of your foot, not just the arches, from the ball of your foot to the heel. This wildly popular shoe stands out among the crowd not only for its celeb following, but it’s incredible comfort, as well. It’s no wonder that these were the first shoes that Margot Robbie’s character in Barbie slips on once her feet go flat. Plus, you can score them on sale right now during the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Price at time of publish: $129 (orig. $170) Sizes: 5-11.5 | Material: Leather, cork, suede | Insole: EVA | Closure: Single strap, buckles

Best Budget Bronax Pillow Slippers Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For For a casual under-$25 sandal option, these will keep your feet comfortable all day long. Who It’s Not Good For This option isn't as versatile since it can't be dressed up, which some shoppers may prioritize. Seeing as the word “pillow” is in the name, you can bet that these slides are some of the most cloud-like (and budget-friendly) sandals on the market right now. Complete with a featherweight sole and some serious cushion, these shoes provide great shock absorption and stability due to their EVA material. This makeup also allows the insole of the sandals to be supportive enough to release any tension or foot pain you may experience as you go about your daily routine. Plus, the material is porous and waterproof, so you can take these to the beach or pool without a second thought. How’s that for a casual summer sandal? Price at time of publish: $22.24 (orig. $35.99) Sizes: 4-16 | Material: EVA | Insole: EVA | Closure: Single strap

Best Slides Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide View On Lululemon Who It’s Good For This Lululemon shoe is not only super easy to slip on and off, it comes at a relatively reasonable price point for the brand. Who It’s Not Good For Some may be looking for shoes with a supportive ankle strap to keep their foot firmly in place while walking. Lululemon ventured into the world of shoes with the Blissfeel running sneakers, but its sandals are the next big thing when it comes to rest and relaxation. These shoes are made for your “off” days — featuring dual-density cushioning, a foam-lined upper strap, and a traction-gripping rubber sole to ensure that you can walk from the pool to the couch with zero slippage. And better yet, you can nab these cushy slides in six earthy tones to match all of your loungewear outfits. Lululemon does it again. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Foam, rubber | Insole: Foam | Closure: Single strap

Best Flip Flops Clarks Breeze Sea Flip Flop 5 Clarks View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Clarksusa.com Who It’s Good For This dependable pair of flip flops actually has ample arch support. Who It’s Not Good For Because they have a bit of weight to them, they won't be ideal for anyone wanting a lightweight pair of sandals. Voted as our PEOPLE-approved best flip flops for women, these durable sandals are comfortable and supportive enough to get you through several seasons of wear at an attractive price. These thick-strapped flip flops feature an EVA midsole that absorbs shock and a specialty cushion on the insole that provides ample cushion for long days on your feet. It’s finished with a high-traction bottom, so you can walk around the pool without fear of slipping, and an adjustable buckle on the straps that allows you to find the perfect fit for your individual foot shape. There's a reason our testers fell in love with these ultra-comfy sandals — and we expect you to, as well. Price at time of publish: $33.12 (orig. $55) Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Rubber, riptape | Insole: EVA | Closure: Straps

Best Strappy Ugg Goldenstar Strap View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Ugg.com Who It’s Good For Though these sandals look substantial, they’re surprisingly— lightweight and feature an adjustable fit. Who It’s Not Good For Because of the suede exterior, these aren't waterproof and won't be ideal for wetter climates. Ugg is well known for its superior comfort, and that statement still rings true when it comes to the Goldenstar Strap sandals. These suede, gladiator-like lug-soles are the perfect summer sandal for the comfort-loving minimalist who wants to step it up a notch with an Ugg boot-like platform. Its comfortable suede straps look and feel like a classic Ugg boot, just reworked for the warmer months. But what remains is its incredible comfort, which is found in its contoured EVA insole and soft, suede upper. We especially love that we can adjust these thick straps to perfectly fit the individual shapes of our feet to ensure maximum comfort and a lower chance of slipping. Think classic Ugg boots, but for the summer, and you get these ultra-comfy, strappy sandals. Price at time of publish: $83.93 (orig. $130) Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Suede, recycled polyester, EVA | Insole: EVA | Closure: Straps, hook-and-loop

Best Lightweight Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Crocs.com Who It’s Good For If you want a platform (and waterproof!) shoe without the weight, we recommend this style from Crocs. Who It’s Not Good For Not everyone may prefer that low wedge silhouette and synthetic material. Another one of Yau’s recommendations is the Brooklyn Low Wedges. “I adore these Crocs, with their elegant two straps, heel strap, and LiteRide foam footbed,” says Yau. Though its design looks thickly-platformed, these sandals are featherweight on your feet thanks to the light materials that make up its cushy sole. Plus, the insole features deep heel cups for increased comfort and stability from the very first wear — no break-in period necessary. Substitute your old clog Crocs for this summery sandal this season. Price at time of publish: $54.95 Sizes: 4-11 | Material: Synthetic, thermoplastic rubber | Insole: Synthetic | Closure: Straps, metal rivets

Best Platforms Steve Madden Slinky 30 Platform Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dsw.com View On Macy's Who It’s Good For These retro platform sandals come without the weight of a clunky heel and are super versatile. Who It’s Not Good For Those who are looking for a flatter shoe would appreciate other options on this list. Platform shoes are all the rage, but are they really comfortable? While not all of them may be, the Steve Madden Slinky sandals surely are. With a contoured synthetic sole, a noticeably padded insole, and a soft, fabric upper strap that keeps your foot firmly in place, it’s no wonder why these are one of the brand’s best-sellers. This shoe provides just the right amount of lift with its 1.25-inch platform, being 2.25 inches in the heel, to give you some extra height while feeling like you still have your balance. The arched sole adds a little something extra to this nostalgic shoe, which tips its hat to the ‘90s styles that inspired its design. Price at time of publish: $53.98 (orig. $89.95) Sizes: 5-11 | Material: Vegan leather, synthetic lining | Insole: Synthetic | Closure: Fabric strap

Best Espadrille Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar Platform Sandal View On Amazon View On Tnuck.com Who It’s Good For These are perfect for anyone needing a summery shoe for warm weather or an upcoming beach vacation. Who It’s Not Good For Because these are only available in whole sizes, those who are a true half size might not find the perfect fit. When we think of espadrilles, we think of crashing waves, floral sundresses, and sandy shores — and then we think of the Matisse Natural Del Mar sandals, which fit right into this imagined scene. This braided jute sandal is the perfect slip-on slide for dinner on the water and daytime shopping, making this the perfect espadrille for your warm-weather days. Its platform outsole is complimented by its padded insole, which keeps your feet feeling comfortable and looking stylish all day. Just a fair warning — there’s no half sizes in this shoe, so you’ll have to size up to the next whole size. Price at time of publish: $31.06 (orig. $49) Sizes: 5-11 | Material: Raffia, synthetic leather | Insole: Synthetic | Closure: Single strap

Best for Recovery Hoka Ora Recovery Flip 4.8 View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Hoka.com Who It’s Good For This sandal is good for anyone recovering from rigorous training or podiatric surgery. Who It’s Not Good For While anyone could benefit from these sandals, they do have a sporty look and feel which may not be everyone's style preference. Hoka is known for its generously cushioned and carefully designed running shoes, and in looking at its sandals, it’s very apparent that the Recovery Flip was cut from the same cloth. Complete with several layers of sole support, from a cushy EVA insole to a patented curved outsole, this sandal is made to make walking a breeze after a strenuous race or medical care. Plus, it comes in a string of fun colors and even some mix-and-match shades for the sandal that fits your style. Recovery has never been easier (or more stylish). Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: 5-11 | Material: EVA, jersey | Insole: EVA | Closure: Thong straps

Best for Pain Relief Kuru Breeze Sandal View On Kurufootwear.com Who It’s Good For These sandals offer the utmost level of support to help relieve foot pain. Who It’s Not Good For The supportive footbed is contoured and firm, meaning it doesn't have a cushy, pillowy feel some may be looking for. If your usual sandals are leaving your arches sore and heels achy, then it’s high time to switch to a new, more comfortable shoe. And to Yau, this shoe is almost perfect — given the fact that it doesn’t have a slingback strap (though it’s fantastic for a slide). She calls out the luxury material, consisting of leather, pigskin, and sheepskin, and appreciates the fact that there’s four colors to give you some options. “There's a built-in heel support, arch support, breathable leather, and cushioned outsole pods,” Yau describes. Its contoured footbed is made to mold to the shape of your anatomy so you can get the best heel, ankle, and arch support possible. “The Kuru Breeze is almost a podiatrist's dream," she adds. Price at time of publish: $110 (orig. $130) Sizes: 6-12 | Material: Leather, pigskin, sheepskin | Insole: Sheepskin | Closure: Crossover straps

Best Flats Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Macy's Who It’s Good For Someone who likes a simple flat that can go with anything Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers looking for something with an ankle strap to feel more secure The days of guessing which shoe can go with your summer outfits are over, because this Sam Edelman slide has arrived on the scene. Complete with a strappy cutout of the brand’s logo, plus a luxe crocodile insole, this sandal adds a touch of elegance to every outfit you pair it with. And though its half-inch footbed looks quite thin, its insole is surprisingly cushioned, making it incredibly easy to wear all day or night. Plus it comes in 15 shades and a pretty diverse number of sizes (all the way from a 4 to a 13), so you can choose the color combo, size, and width that feels right for you. Price at time of publish: $72 (orig. $120) Sizes: 4-13 | Material: Leather, synthetic | Insole: Synthetic | Closure: Cutout straps

Best Arch Support Vionic Modesto Flatform Lug Sandal Vionic View On Belk.com View On Vionicshoes.com Who It’s Good For Anyone with arch pain who don’t do well in flat-soled shoes can benefit from this comfortable pair. Who It’s Not Good For People looking for a lighter sandal that's less chunky may appreciate others on this list more. Oprah’s never steered us wrong, so when she recommends Vionic as one of her favorite shoe brands, we already know it’s good. Vionic specializes in superior arch support and contoured footbeds that provide ample cushioning, flexibility, and stability for the active life that you lead, whether that’s in your sandals or your running shoes. These flatforms feature the same contoured arch that their other shoes do, meaning you can walk all day in these strappy sandals with the comfortable support of an arch insert while looking stylish as you go. It turns out that beauty actually isn’t pain. Just keep in mind the lug sole that comes with this shoe, in case you’re looking for a less chunky style. Price at time of publish: $129.95 Sizes: 5-11 | Material: Leather, EVA | Insole: EVA | Closure: Straps

Best Investment Marion Parke Imogen 50 Sandal View On Marionparke.com Who It’s Good For If you're willing to invest, this is a pair of sandals that provide superior comfort (and will last them a long time) Who It’s Not Good For With an original retail price of $550, these heels are the most expensive option on our list. Anything with a heel can’t possibly be categorized as comfortable, right? Well, this pair of high-end sandals was designed by a former podiatrist, and they prove that yes, you can be comfortable while you wear a pair of really cute heels. Marion Parke, the self-titled brand that this doctor-turned-designed created, utilizes a twice-patented “Triple I” insole (which stands for “invisible intelligent insole”) in their shoes to ensure that your feet are both comfortable and supported, no matter the style or heel height you’ve chosen. Parke explains that this patented material “imparts stability through the rearfoot and arch and ensures that the shoe flexes only through the widest part of the toe box,” for the most comfortable wear. This particular shoe is one of Parke’s favorites for a reason, because it combines both the uber-comfortable insole and a strappy upper that holds your foot in place — making sure there’s no slippage, just supported strutting. Price at time of publish: $275 (orig. $550) Sizes: 35-42 | Material: Nappa leather, mesh | Insole: Triple I | Closure: Toe strap, ankle strap, buckle

Best Wedges Dolce Vita Lauryn Wedges View On Zappos Who It’s Good For We recommend this pair to anyone who wants a bit of height without the pain (and instability) of a stiletto. Who It’s Not Good For Some may need wedges with a slingback strap to hold in the foot more securely. What’s a beach vacation or summer outing without a raffia wedge? This woven espadrille not only looks like a perfect warm-weather sandal, but it has the comfort (and outsole) of a sneaker — so you won’t have to carry your shoes home by the end of the night. Though this shoe touts the largest arch of all of the sandals thus far (a 3-inch heel), the flatform bottom provides extra stability when you walk and its EVA-lined sole will keep your feet comfortable despite hours of wear. Though the woven buckle is just there for show, its comfortable faux leather straps will keep your feet firmly in place all day and night. Your sandal collection just got an upgrade. Price at time of publish: $89.96 (orig. $120) Sizes: 5-13 | Material: Raffia, EVA, synthetic lining | Insole: EVA | Closure: Straps

Best Outdoor Teva Flatform Universal Sport Sandals View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Anyone outdoorsy who wants a versatile sandal that can go from the hiking trails to the city streets. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a pair of sandals that they can effortlessly slide on, since you'll need to strap into these. The words “adventure” and “Teva” are synonymous to us when it comes to outdoor sandals. Built to give you support in tough terrains and comfort with its molded EVA midsole, these sandals are not only the pinnacle of functionality, but they’re super cute, too. These sandals feature toe and ankle straps that will keep your foot comfortably in place (so you never have to worry about tripping), and they even have a supportive arch that will take the stress from your soles while you strut around town. (You can even get this pair in a thinner sole in case the flatform is too daunting). Whether you’re going from fauna to festivals, this strappy pair is your best accessory. Price at time of publish: $64.95 (orig. $72.99) Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Recycled polyester, plastic, rubber | Insole: Vegan polyester | Closure: Velcro straps

Best for Work Vivaia Pointed-Toe Slingback Sandals View On Vivaia.com Who It’s Good For These comfortable heels can go from work to happy hour effortlessly (and painlessly). Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a pair of open-toed slingbacks compared to a closed-toe. Breathable, comfortable, and cute? A combination of words we’d never thought we’d hear about a pair of heels, but those are the descriptors that come with these woven Vivaia slingbacks. Featuring a nearly 2-inch heel, an antimicrobial insole cushioned by PU foam, and an adjustable slingback buckle strap, these shoes seem to have it all when it comes to chic comfort. The woven fabric allows for your feet to stay cool during warm summer outings, and the contoured insole allows your arches to stay supported during long days on your feet. We’ll call these the “commuter’s choice” for their office-ready appearance and comfy feel. Price at time of publish: $97 Sizes: 5-11 | Material: Natural artemisia argy, polyurethane, rubber | Insole: Natural artemisia argy, polyurethane | Closure: Strap, buckle

Best Classic Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dsw.com View On Macy's Who It’s Good For People who want a comfortable yet chic shoe that feels just as good as it looks should turn to this pair by Dr. Scholl's. Who It’s Not Good For Because these are slides, they don't provide as much ankle support as others on this list. At first glance, these wooden slides may look hard and quite the opposite of the word “comfortable,” but this O.G. sandal from Dr. Scholl’s is a mainstay in so many shoppers’ closets for a reason. With a contoured, beechwood footbed and shock-absorbing insole designed to release stress from your pressure points, these slip-ons are a surefire way to keep your feet feeling comfortable all day long. Even Carrie Bradshaw swapped her signature Manolo Blahniks for these sandals in season 4, episode 7 of Sex and the City, which seems like enough persuasion for us to click “add to cart.” Price at time of publish: $120 Sizes: 5-11 | Material: Beechwood, leather | Insole: Beechwood | Closure: Buckle toe strap

Best Heels Aerosoles Camera Platform Sandal DSW View On Nordstrom View On Aerosoles.com View On Dsw.com Who It’s Good For If you want to sport a heel made for all-day wear without sacrificing style, these Aerosoles are for you. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a heeled style with skinnier straps and a slimmer block heel. Stiletto heels are notoriously uncomfortable, but block heels tend to be a safer bet — but never have you ever felt a heel as sneaker-like as these sandals from Aerosoles. Though they have some height, these sandals do not have the steep arch of a traditional high heel, instead consisting of a “slight pitch,” as the description says, that wears more like a flatform than a heel. It also includes a surface-gripping diamond-shaped outsole for extra traction to keep you extra stable while you strut in these heels. One thing to keep in mind is that they run a little narrow, so sizing up a half size (or going for the wide shoe option, if you have wider feet) is advised. Our only question: Where are you going once you strap on these sandals? Price at time of publish: $135 Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Genuine leather | Insole: Leather | Closure: Straps, buckle

Best Lug Sole Naturalizer Darry Sandal View On Naturalizer.com Who It’s Good For Those wanting a more substantial sole and a little bit of height (without wearing a heel) will appreciate this sandal by Naturalizer. Who It’s Not Good For Since you need to buckle yourself into these with the ankle strap, these aren't ideal for anyone wanting a slip-on style of shoe that's easier to get on and off. Jumping on the lug sole bandwagon? You’re not alone — and you’ve come to the right place, because these Darry Sandals from Naturalizer are some of the comfiest on the market. These sandals, complete with crossover toe and ankle straps, decorative stitching, and a rugged sole, are the perfect summer shoe to be dressed up or down depending on your occasion. You’ll prefer these platforms to your others because of its unique insole, which is designed to contour a woman’s footbed instead of a man’s. The outsole also features extra traction, which will keep you grounded while you trek all day (because you can, and comfortably!) in these strappy sandals. Price at time of publish: $79.99 (orig. $110) Sizes: 5-12 | Material: Leather | Insole: Leather | Closure: Straps, buckle